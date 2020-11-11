SI.com
RamDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRamDigest+
Search

Pete Carroll praises Rams DC Brandon Staley’s unique defensive scheme

Eric D. Williams

Count Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll among the growing list of admirers for Los Angeles Rams first-year defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

Carroll, a longtime college and NFL defensive coordinator who perfected his own style of the 4-3 defense, sees Staley carving his own path in his variation of the 3-4 defensive front, leading an L.A. defense that is No. 2 in the league in points allowed, giving up just 19 points a contest.

“He’s doing a really good job, and he’s got his own way of doing it,” Staley said. “They look unique, which is always good. So you have to learn and adapt to them. It’s not like it’s a cookie-cutter group like somebody else does it.

“He’s been influenced really well by other coaches, but I really like what he’s doing. They’re able to keep the explosives down and take advantage of one of the best players ever in Aaron Donald.”

Of course, Staley’s defense hasn’t seen a quarterback the caliber of Seattle’s Russell Wilson, who is putting up MVP numbers. Wilson, 31, has completed 71 percent of his passes, throwing for 2,541 yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Wilson has been sacked 24 times, posting a 117.1 passer rating.

“He’s really off to a great start,” Carroll said about Wilson. “And it’s just the process of owning a position that is so difficult, so challenging. And he’s the best he’s ever been at doing it.

“He’s really fitting up well with the people he throws to, the protection has been adequate. And we’re just seeing the benefits of all his experience coming together, and he will continue to improve. It’s such a challenging position. Guys arrive when they’ve got it, and he’ll just keep growing.”

Wilson and the Seahawks’ offense average a league-leading 34 point per game. While Seattle’s offense is sizzling, Carroll and defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. have a lot of work to do on a defense that is giving up a league-worst 362 passing yards a contest.

“We’re still trying to get it together,” Carroll said about the defense. “We haven’t played like we want to. We’ve played winning football, but we’re not playing in the style that we want to play, but we’re still working on it. We’ve really tried to find the continuity, which has been difficult because we’ve had guys coming and going. So I feel like our best ball is ahead of us.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Facing team of his youth in Hawks, Cooper Kupp looks to ignite offense

Eastern Washington product leads Rams in receptions and drops

Eric D. Williams

Tale of the tape: Rams vs. Seahawks

Rams host NFC West-leading Seattle at SoFi Stadium

Eric D. Williams

Sean McVay says Rams offense needs to find end zone more often

L.A. focuses on finishing drives with TDs, creating explosive plays

Eric D. Williams

Rams remain hopeful for fans to attend games at SoFi Stadium in 2020

Teams in 18 NFL cities have limited amount of fans at home games

Eric D. Williams

NFC West falls back to Rams during bye week

L.A. just a game behind division-leading Seattle Seahawks

Eric D. Williams

Five spot: Andrew Whitworth-led offensive line anchors L.A. Rams

Rams' O-line has allowed just 10 sacks through eight games

Eric D. Williams

Rams expect expanded role for Cam Akers in second half of season

Sean McVay says Florida State product has to compete without the ball

Eric D. Williams

L.A. Rams midseason report card: Sean McVay must rediscover mojo

Rams lost two of their last three games headed into bye week

Eric D. Williams

Rams personnel report: Week 8 vs. Dolphins

L.A. outgained Miami 471-145 in total yards but still lost

Eric D. Williams

Top 10 Running Backs in Los Angeles Rams History

The Rams are known for producing superstars at the running back position. Selecting the top 10 was a daunting task, but I rose to challenge to give you a snapshot of the best running backs in Los Angeles history.

Andrew Harner

by

Koloheca11