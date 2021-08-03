Rams' DeSean Jackson and Robert Woods Speak About Their L.A. Connection

Newly added this offseason, receiver DeSean Jackson is deeply rooted in the Los Angeles area and he shares that bond with fellow pass-catcher, Robert Woods.

"We both come from the Los Angeles area, intercity," Jackson said. "Played familiar pop warner ball, high school, college he stayed here, I went to Cal. I've definitely been keeping my eye on him for a long time. He's been doing a great job representing Los Angeles."

Both growing up as highly regarded football players throughout their youth, Jackson attended high school football at powerhouse Long Beach Poly. As a member of the Jackrabbits, Jackson shined as their standout pass-catcher, leading them to a CIF Southern Section championship.

“Crazy story. My cousin, Alex Watson, played receiver with him (Jackson) at Long Beach Poly," Woods said. "I was probably in middle school going up to Long Beach Vet Stadium watching DeSean Jackson. So, met him then, saw him then. Always watched him on YouTube – all his Cal highlights – watching him with the Eagles and then just him being from L.A., I always followed him in the league.

Woods, however, was born and raised in Gardena, California where he attended Junipero Serra High School, paving the way to a CIF Divison 3 state championship. After high school, Woods stayed local and attended the University of Southern California.

"Anytime you have somebody that's coming from where you come from, you take it a little personal because they represent what you represent," Jackson said. "So we both represent the same thing. It's a brotherhood coming from the intercity of Los Angeles. Growing up we didn't really have a team but now for the Rams to be back in Los Angeles, it's great. For me, it's special, definitely."

For Woods — having someone he looked up to throughout his youth — it's as if he has a big brother in L.A. alongside him, representing the Rams.

"Him coming to this team, it’s kind of like a big brother, little brother experience just from watching him from high school and being able to play with him here," Woods said.

The two pass-catcher from L.A. will now join forces for the first time this season, hauling in grabs from the newly acquired Matthew Stafford in Sean McVay's high-octane offense.