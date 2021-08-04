Rams QB Matthew Stafford Bounces Back From Thumb Scare

Twenty-four hours since quarterback Matthew Stafford hit his surgically repaired thumb on a helmet during Rams practice on Monday, he returned to the field for Tuesday’s session and was a full participant, according to coach Sean McVay.

McVay confirmed that Stafford’s X-ray results came back negative, although he does have a contusion to his thumb.

Stafford described the play in which he banged his thumb, saying “I threw it pretty hard and smacked it on a helmet” as the offensive unit worked through some quick-game plays.

Stafford mentioned his thumb went numb at the time of hitting the helmet, but the team’s training staff checked it out and nothing was broken or fractured.

With all that transpired, in such a freak scenario, it sounds like this is a situation to be thankful that it wasn’t worse. Stafford monitored his thumb closely and ultimately felt it had improved since originally injuring it on Monday night.

“Just kind of keeping an eye on it over the next 24 hours or so, but I feel pretty good,” Stafford said following Tuesday’s outing on the practice field.

McVay noted that the original plan was for Stafford to not practice on Tuesday. However, Stafford was determined to get back on the field and did so on Tuesday evening.

“I felt decent out there today,” Stafford said. “Wasn’t all the way there, but it was good to get out there and practice full, so decided to do it.”

Tuesday was the Rams’ first day of a fully padded practice. Stafford stated the importance of ensuring he was out there as long as his thumb allowed him to.

“Whether I’m 100 percent or not, every opportunity I get to call a play and run it against our defense and with our guys is an opportunity I need to get,” Stafford said. “I don’t want to waste them. If it was good enough to go, then I’m going to be out there to go.”

The Rams are scheduled to hit the road and head up to Oxnard, California for a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 7. There’s been no word on whether or not Stafford will partake in the joint practice, but the optimism for his health is held in high regard.