Rams Require Key Loss From Divisional Rival Cardinals In Week 14
The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) are tied for second place in the NFC West with the Arizona Cardinals (6-6), who they will be rooting for this Sunday as they meet the division-leading Seattle Seahawks (7-6) on Sunday afternoon at home. A Cardinals win gives the Rams an even better chance at the playoffs.
These two divisional opponents will play for the second time in the past three weeks after the Seahawks won the first matchup at home in Week 12. The Seahawks are on a three-game winning streak to take control of the division while the Cardinals have lost two-straight.
In an almost flipped scenario from two weeks ago, the underdog seemingly comes gets the win in this matchup. The Seahawks won this matchup after losing five out of their past seven games and the Cardinals lost coming off a bye week and riding a four-game win streak.
If the Rams want to stay one game out of first place in the division, they will need the Cardinals to win this game at home, snapping the Seahawks three-game winning streak and breaking their own two-game losing skid. Balance would be restored to the tightest, most competitive division in football.
That would put both the Seahawks and Cardinals at 7-6 in the division and if the Rams pulled off the upset against the Buffalo Bills, three teams would be tied for first with the exact same record. Even with a Rams loss this Sunday, a Cardinals win would keep them one game out of the division lead.
Obviously, the Rams are focused on themselves and finding a win at home over one of the best teams in football, but they will be hoping for the Cardinals to show up and show out in one of the more pivotal divisional games of the season.
The Seahawks would comfortably be in first place at 8-6 with a win and make it that much harder for the Rams to have a chance. Down the stretch, the Rams will have to win a majority of their games while their division rival beat each other up and lose key games.
