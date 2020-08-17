SI.com
RamDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Morning links: Will Rams ride hot hand at RB?

Eric D. Williams

Good morning, folks. The Los Angeles Rams are in Day 4 of the ramp up to practicing in full pads, which starts Tuesday.

Reporters will be allowed to attend practice tomorrow, and I’ll be there. But for now, if you are a fan the best access has been the live look-ins provided by the team here, which have been informative.

Specifically, I’ve appreciated the honest, objective analysis from former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew, who had this to say about what runner will get the lion’s share of the carries now that Todd Gurley is gone.

“You go with the hot hand,” he said. “Everyone’s going to get reps, and everyone’s going to play. But whoever gets hot quickly, then that’s who you start to ride. So, one game it may be Malcolm Brown, and then the next game it may be (Darrell) Henderson, or it may be Cam Akers.

“But you want to go with that hot hand and feel the flow. And whoever gets into the rhythm, you ride them.”

My take: Hard to argue with Jones-Drew here. I agree that you let the competition play out and whoever performs the best when given the opportunity will earn more time.

Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic (subscription) ranks the teams that missed the playoffs last season with the best chance of making the postseason this year. The Rams are No. 9 on his last.

My take: The Dallas Cowboys top Sheil’s list, followed by the Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I thought the Rams were a bit low, but I understand his reasoning – a lot of things have to go right for L.A., playing in the best division in the NFL.

Vincent Verhei of Football Outsiders takes a closer look at defensive pass rushers from the 2019 season. One stat that jumped out is the Rams rushed a defensive back just six percent of the time last season, fifth-lowest in the NFL.

My take: New defensive coordinator Brandon Staley said he’ll move cornerback Jalen Ramsey more, so could the talented cornerback be used more effectively is as a blitzer? Doubtful, as the Broncos blitzed defensive backs even less than the Rams last year, a league-low 4.2 percent of the time.

Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis takes an analytical deep dive into the Rams’ 2019 campaign.

My take: I thought this stat said a lot about how the Rams performed on offense last season: In 2018, the Rams averaged 5.9 yards per carry on first down runs in the first half. In 2019, the Rams averaged 3.5 yards per carry on first down runs in the first half of games.

Former NFL agent Joey Corry writing for CBS Sports says Ramsey could be the first $20 million a year cornerback in the league.

My take: Corry’s not wrong. Ramsey and his agent David Mulugheta have all the leverage, seemingly leaving the Rams no other option but to give in to their demands. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How the Rams improve play-action game in 2020

Rams employed play action NFL-high 32 percent during Sean McVay era

Eric D. Williams

Rams stiff arm Covid-19 mouth shields

Players concerned about restricted ability to breathe

Eric D. Williams

Rams TE Tyler Higbee looking for encore performance in 2020

With a healthy Gerald Everett, Rams could run more 2-TE sets this season

Eric D. Williams

Morning links: Are Rams Super Bowl contenders?

Rams trying to return to the big game after missing playoffs last season

Eric D. Williams

Rams safety John Johnson has high aspirations for new defense

Boston College product says new DC Brandon Staley preaches an aggressive approach

Eric D. Williams

Versatile Cam Akers adds juice as pass catcher, Wildcat QB for Rams

Florida State rookie competing to replace Todd Gurley at RB

Eric D. Williams

Rams Hard Knocks recap: Sean McVay’s crazy energy and portable toilet protocol

Los Angeles Rams head coach takes center stage in reality TV show

Eric D. Williams

Patient Rams RB Malcolm Brown emerges from Todd Gurley’s shadow

Rams will lean on Malcolm Brown's leadership in running back room

Eric D. Williams

Five questions as Rams make second appearance on Hard Knocks

How NFL's L.A. teams deal with Covid-19 a main theme of reality TV show

Eric D. Williams

How Rams Cooper Kupp developed into elite NFL slot receiver

Eastern Washington product led league with 783 receiving yards from slot

Eric D. Williams

by

BillEnright