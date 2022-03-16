Kickers Matter Too: Rams Place Original-Round Tender on Matt Gay

For any football team to be successful, they must be good at all three phases of the game. While having a high-scoring offense or a dominant defense will help win games, a team will only be as good as their special teams unit.

A prime example for this is the 2010 San Diego Chargers, who boasted the NFL's number one offense and defense but with a historically bad special teams unit that cost them a playoff appearance.

This is not lost on the Rams, as they are well aware that a good special teams unit can be the difference between a Super Bowl title and sitting on their couch when the playoffs come around. Knowing this, the Rams have placed an original round tender on kicker Matt Gay, thus retaining him as a free agent.

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay (8) kicks the game winning field goal during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports Matt Gay Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker (6) and kicker Matt Gay (8) against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Matt Gay and Johnny Hekker Matt Gay celebrates the game-winning field goal over Tampa Bay.

The cost of the tender for the Rams comes in at $2.54 million which is the lowest tender level for a restricted free agent. While other teams are able to put in offer sheets for the Pro Bowl kicker, with the tender the Rams are able to match the offer if they want to. Should they choose to match an offer the Rams would receive a fifth-round pick, as that was when Gay was originally drafted.

Gay had an impressive 2021 season, connecting on 32 of his 34 field goal attempts for a 94.1 FG%, which was easily the best percentage of his career so far. As well, Gay was 48-49 on extra-point attempts. In the playoffs, Gay put his clutch genes on full display, as he kicked the game-winning field goal to beat Tampa Bay as well as the go-ahead field goal to beat San Francisco in the NFC Championship and put the Rams in the Super Bowl.

Matt Gay Matt Gay celebrates the go-ahead field goal over San Francisco in the NFC championship. Matt Gay

