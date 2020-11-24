Former St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt was selected as a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for a seventh time, the NFL Network announced on Tuesday.

However, in his first year of eligibility, former Rams running back Steven Jackson was not selected as a semifinalist.

To be considered for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a nominated individual must not have participated as an active player for five consecutive seasons.

A member of the “Greatest Show on Turf,” Holt earned seven trips to the Pro Bowl and made two, All-Pro teams in 11 NFL seasons. He led the NFL in receiving yards twice and was one of four receivers selected to the 2000s All decade team.

Holt finished his career with 920 receptions for 13,382 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns.

Holt was selected as a finalist last year. Along with Holt, the rest of the semifinalists include four first-year eligible players in defensive end Jared Allen, receiver Calvin Johnson, quarterback Peyton Manning and defensive back Charles Woodson.

The list also includes four players – cornerback Eric Allen, offensive tackle Willie Anderson, edge rusher Cornelius Bennett and safety Rodney Harrison -- who are semifinalists for the first time although previously eligible for the Hall of Fame.

They join a group of three members selected by the coach, contributors and seniors committee that include coach Tom Flores, longtime NFL scout Bill Nunn and receiver Drew Pearson.

All other players on the 2021 list have been a semifinalist at least one other time.

They include cornerback Ronde Barber, offensive tackle Tony Boseli, safety LeRoy Butler, offensive guard Alan Faneca, safety Rodney Harrison, safety John Lynch, linebacker Sam Mills, linebacker Clay Matthews, defensive lineman Richard Seymour, receiver Steve Tasker, running back Fred Taylor, linebacker Zach Thomas, receiver Hines Ward, receiver Reggie Wayne, linebacker Patrick Willis, safety Darren Woodson and defensive tackle Bryant Young.

The list of semifinalists was reduced from an initial group of 130 nominees announced in September. The next step in the selection process comes when the semifinalists are trimmed to 15 modern-era finalists.

The class of 2021 will be determined and announced during the week leading up to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla.