WATCH: Los Angeles Rams Just Won NFL Draft with Hollywood Hype Video
"F' them picks''?
Sure. But the Los Angeles Rams do not take that attitude when hyping up this week's NFL Draft. The Super Bowl champs, fueled in part by trades orchestrated by GM Les Snead (who then uttered those now-famous words about the use of picks in those trades) just registered a draft-related win. ....
On video.
The defending champs have just posted their 2022 NFL Draft hype trailer. ... and it is quite something.
The short film, beyond just the hype trailer, is directed by Paul Hunter and features the cinematography work of three-time Academy Award winner Bob Richardson.
And the actors involved? People like Dennis Quaid, Josh Holloway and Scott Eastwood. ... not to mention the other "actors'' involved, people like Rams stars Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey.
“On the Clock gives a bit of insight into why the Rams are different from other NFL teams, from our approach to team-building to the content we deliver around key moments,” said Rams marketing executive Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick, via TheRams.com. “This project combines the best of the NFL with the best of Hollywood – Super Bowl winners, celebrities, thrilling action, and an award-winning production team. Coming off our historic Super Bowl win, we decided to collaborate with Paul to bring to life the idea of The House Always Wins, celebrating not only our success at the Rams House but also the NFL Draft taking place in Las Vegas.”
Take a look. It does all of that and more.