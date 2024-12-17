Vikings, Justin Jefferson Pay Sweet Tribute to Randy Moss on MNF Amid Cancer Battle
Three days after Pro Football Hall of Fame and former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss announced his cancer diagnosis, the Vikings paid tribute to Moss ahead of Monday Night Football. Prior to kickoff for the primetime game against the Chicago Bears, Minnesota's honorary captains Cris Carter and Jake Reed walked out for the coin toss holding a No. 84 Moss Vikings jersey.
As Carter and Reed walked out while holding Moss's jersey, Vikings PA announcer Alan Roach stated over the loudspeakers at U.S. Bank Stadium, "In honor of Randy Moss, and all those fighting cancer, let's Moss cancer."
The moment was met with "Randy!" chants from the crowd, and the Vikings social media team added: "you're with us tonight, 84."
Carter, who played alongside Moss on the Vikings from 1998 to 2001 as a dominant receiving tandem, has also expressed his thoughts toward his former teammate during what has been a trying time.
"What Randy is going through right now, I couldn't imagine what he's going through. I couldn't imagine," Carter said, via CBS News. "So, as teammates, collectives, organization, we're just praying for him and his family."
The tributes to Moss continued into the game. After Justin Jefferson scored the first touchdown of the game to give Minnesota a 10–0 lead, he looked to the cameras and said, "we love you, Randy! That's for you."
Numerous members of the media, as well as current and former NFL players have paid tribute to Moss since he announced his cancer diagnosis. Cris Collinsworth, Mike Tirico, Adam Thielen, Myles Garrett, Tom Brady, and Rob Gronkowski are among the many players and personalities who have sent well wishes to Moss.
Moss shared on Instagram Live that he was hospitalized for six days after undergoing surgery and an intense procedure to remove the cancer. He will undergo radiation and chemotherapy in the follow up from surgery.
ESPN announced earlier this month that Moss would take time away from Sunday NFL Countdown, but the 47-year-old said his plan is to get back to the program when healthy.