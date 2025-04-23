Ranking Every QB Taken No. 1 in the NFL Draft
On Thursday, the Tennessee Titans are expected to draft Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick. If the Titans go through with selecting Ward first, he would join an exclusive group of 36 quarterbacks to be taken No. 1 in the draft in NFL history.
Before Cam Ward (likely) becomes the 37th quarterback to join this club, here's how the previous 36 signal-callers drafted first stack up.
36. Angelo Bertelli (1944 - Boston Yanks)
Bertelli lands last on this list simply because he never played in the NFL. A Heisman trophy winner and national champion out of Notre Dame, the Boston Yanks took Bertelli No. 1 in 1944, but Bertelli was on active duty with the Marine Corps. When Bertelli returned from duty, he spent three years in the All-American Football Conference, which ceased play before 1950. The Yanks, who drafted him, were also defunct by the end of the decade.
35. Randy Duncan (1959 - Green Bay Packers)
Like Bertelli, Duncan was a national champion and All-American that never played in the NFL. Taken No. 1 by the Green Bay Packers just a couple months before they hired Vince Lombardi, Duncan opted to play in Canadian Football League instead because they offered more money.
Duncan gets a slight leg up over Bertelli because he did play in the American Football League, which later merged with the NFL. Duncan signed with the Dallas Texans (now Kansas City Chiefs), but retired after the team traded for Len Dawson.
34. Bobby Garrett (1954 - Cleveland Browns)
The Browns took Garrett first in the 1954 draft, but traded him to the Green Bay Packers before the season because of Garrett's military commitment. Garrett spent the 1954 season as the Packers' backup quarterback, before going on to serve in the Air Force for two years. He did not play in an NFL game again, and completed 15 of 30 pass attempts for 143 yards and one interception over his brief career.
33. Terry Baker (1963 - Los Angeles Rams)
The Rams drafted Baker No. 1 out of Oregon State, only to discover in training camp that the dual threat quarterback actually didn't have a great arm. Though a Heisman trophy winner, Baker could throw short passes well, but his deep balls had low velocity and were easily intercepted.
The Rams would convert Baker to running back by his second season, and he finished his NFL career with 154 passing yards, 210 rushing yards, 302 receiving yards and a 0-4 touchdown-interception ratio. He would go on to briefly play in the CFL.
Baker did not pan out in the NFL, but he does remain the lone player to win the Heisman trophy and reach the NCAA Final Four in basketball.
32. Frank Dancewicz (1946 - Boston Yanks)
Two years after the Yanks took Bertelli No. 1, they selected another Notre Dame quarterback first in Dancewicz. Unfortunately for the Yanks, Dancewicz was not much more successful for the team than his Fighting Irish predecessor.
Dancewicz saw time at quarterback over three separate NFL seasons, recording 1,551 yards with 12 touchdowns to 29 interceptions.
31. King Hill (1958 - Chicago Cardinals)
The Cardinals drafted Hill out of Rice, and he became the primary starter in 1959, throwing for 1,015 yards, seven touchdowns, and 13 interceptions while fumbling 13 times. By the next season, Hill was replaced, and he was eventually traded to the Philadelphia Eagles to be a backup quarterback.
Hill turned out to be a much better punter, racking up 15,181 punting yards over his career. He was also an early leader of the NFL Player's Association, signing the league's first collective bargaining agreement.
30. JaMarcus Russell (2007 - Oakland Raiders)
One of the most infamous busts in NFL history, Russell's career was rocky from the get-go when he held out until September of his rookie year before signing his first contract. He became the Raiders starter his second year, completing just 53.8% of his passes for 2,423 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions over 15 starts. By the middle of his third season, Russell was benched.
Though Russell had a tremendous arm and size, his work ethic was not up to par. He once even skipped a mandatory team meeting to go to Las Vegas, a major reason he didn't get a chance with another NFL team.
29. George Shaw (1955 - Baltimore Colts)
Long before Drew Bledsoe was famously replaced by Tom Brady after suffering an injury, George Shaw was “Wally-Pipped” by Johnny Unitas. Shaw became the starter for the Colts right away, but didn't even hold that position for two full seasons because in his second year, he suffered a broken leg and was replaced by Unitas, who went on to become a Hall of Famer.
After that injury, Shaw primarily served as a backup quarterback for the Colts, New York Giants, and Minnesota Vikings. He finished his career with 5,829 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and 63 interceptions.
28. Bryce Young (2023 - Carolina Panthers)
The 2023 No. 1 pick out of Alabama saw his NFL career get off to a rough start. As a rookie, Young averaged just 5.5 yards per attempt with an 11-10 touchdown-interception ratio for a struggling Panthers team that went 2-14.
Though Young was benched shortly into his sophomore season, he came back and showed improvement during the second half of the year under head coach Dave Canales, who previously orchestrated the career turnarounds of Baker Mayfield and Geno Smith. If Young can continue progressing under Canales, he could certainly rise up this list.
27. Caleb Williams (2024 - Chicago Bears)
Like Young, Williams' NFL career began on a rocky note. He landed on a dysfunctional Bears team that saw both their head coach and offensive coordinator get fired during the middle of the season, got sacked an league-leading 68 times, and general manager Ryan Poles even admitted that the team skipped steps in preparing Williams for his rookie season.
Williams does have greater physical tools than Young and a higher overall higher ceiling, which new Bears coach Ben Johnson was hired to bring out. If Williams lives up to his potential, he could ascend toward the top of this list.
26. Tim Couch (1999 - Cleveland Browns)
The No. 1 overall pick by an expansion Browns franchise that had just returned to the NFL, Couch was not put in a position to succeed. He played behind a struggling offensive line, but still managed to bring the Browns to the postseason in 2002.
Though considered a bust like Russell, Couch's career was hampered more by injuries and his situation. Couch dealt with a broken thumb, broken leg, and rotator cuff injury, the latter of which hurt him from getting a chance at rebounding with another team.
25. David Carr (2002 - Houston Texans)
Similarly to Couch, becoming the No. 1 overall pick of an expansion franchise took its toll on Carr, who was sacked a record 76 times as a rookie.
Carr started for the Texans for five seasons, but never got past the poor offensive line play and was unable to lead Houston to a winning record. He largely took on a backup role after his time with the Texans.
24. Jameis Winston (2015 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
The No. 1 pick out of Florida State in 2015, Winston started for the Buccaneers for five years, but could not overcome his turnover woes or lead the Buccaneers to the postseason. He did lead the NFL in passing yards in 2019 and threw for 33 touchdowns, but he also threw 30 interceptions.
Since his time in Tampa, Winston has played for the Saints and Browns as an active backup, while the Buccaneers have become a consistent playoff team since replacing him with Tom Brady and then Baker Mayfield.
23. Sam Bradford (2010 - St. Louis Rams)
Like a number of other first-round quarterbacks that didn't succeed, Bradford's career was marred by injuries. After starting all 16 games as a rookie and winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, Bradford then dealt with a high ankle sprain and a torn ACL for three of the next four seasons.
He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he started for a season before getting traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Bradford had his best season as a starter in 2016, but only started two games in 2017 due to a knee injury. He signed with the Arizona Cardinals the following year, but was released midway through the season, and did not start another game again.
22. Jeff George (1990 - Indianapolis Colts)
The Colts traded multiple Pro Bowlers and draft picks to move up to No. 1 and take George, a quarterback with an incredibly quick release and historically strong arm. Though George had tremendous talent, he lacked the intangibles to succeed and they proved to be his downfall.
George was not a great leader and clashed with multiple of his coaches, including arguing with former Falcons coach June Jones on national television, leading to him getting suspended. George's talent got him chances with five different NFL teams, and though he led the NFL in passing yards once and made the postseason in 1995, he fell way short of his potential.
21. Trevor Lawrence (2021 - Jacksonville Jaguars)
Lawrence was the near-consensus No. 1 quarterback in the 2021 NFL draft, but he has yet to live up to the bill. He did get thrown into an especially tough situation with Urban Meyer as his coach during his rookie season, and rebounded nicely in 2022 by leading the Jaguars to a playoff win and making the Pro Bowl. He was on track to lead the Jaguars to the postseason again in 2023, but collapsed toward the end of the year while injuries have derailed him since.
20. Kyler Murray (2019 - Arizona Cardinals)
Murray became the only quarterback below 6'0" taken No. 1 when the Cardinals drafted him in 2019. Coming out of Oklahoma, Murray's ability as a passer combined with his unique movement as a runner make him a dangerous playmaker.
Though talented, consistency along with a torn ACL has prevented Murray and the Cardinals from seeing more success to this point. He has helped the Cardinals reach the postseason once and made two Pro Bowls, but also turned heads when the Cardinals included a clause in his contract instructing he study film at least four hours per week during the NFL season.
19. Bill Wade (1952 - Los Angeles Rams)
The No. 1 pick out of Vanderbilt in 1952, Wade completed two years of service in the military before joining the Rams in 1954. He became the team's full-time starter in 1958, and led the NFL in passing yards, throwing for 2,875 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Wade was traded to the Chicago Bears in 1961, and in 1963, led the Browns to an NFL championship victory. He would sustain a knee injury in 1965 that shortened his career, but Wade retired a two-time Pro Bowler with 18,530 career passing yards.
18. Alex Smith (2005 - San Francisco 49ers)
Initially a bust, Smith spent the first six seasons of his career working with five different offensive coordinators and dealing with injuries before the 49ers hired Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman, who turned his career around.
Smith would get replaced by Colin Kaepernick after suffering a concussion the following season, and sat behind Kaepernick as the 49ers went to the Super Bowl. He would be traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, and was eventually replaced by Patrick Mahomes after a successful five-year run at Arrowhead.
Smith was often considered a "game manager," rather than a game changer, à la Mahomes. He could make a Pro Bowl or help his team reach the playoffs, but he didn't fully match what is expected from a No. 1 pick.
17. Baker Mayfield (2018 - Cleveland Browns)
In a quarterback class that saw five passers go in the first round, Mayfield was a relative surprise to be the No. 1 pick. The Browns made the splash and took Mayfield, a former walk-on. Mayfield put together a solid rookie season, and by his third year in Cleveland, led the Browns to the playoffs, ending their 18-year postseason drought.
The following season, Mayfield played through multiple injuries, including a torn labrum, and did not see the same success. The Browns decided to trade for Deshaun Watson, and Mayfield requested a trade. After a rocky season with the Panthers and Rams, Mayfield signed with the Buccaneers in a move that has re-defined his career. He has led Tampa Bay to back-to-back NFC South titles, made two Pro Bowls, and set career-highs in 2024 by throwing for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns.
16. Jared Goff (2016 - St. Louis Rams)
The No. 1 pick out of Cal in 2016, Goff's career has taken a fascinating arc. As a rookie, Goff went 0-7 and struggled mightily, but the Rams then hired Sean McVay, who turned Goff's career around, even reaching the Super Bowl together.
After five years with the Rams, Goff was cast off to Detroit as the Rams traded for Matthew Stafford. Goff revived his career in Detroit, and worked well under former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. He's clearly a good NFL quarterback, but his ceiling does feel especially dependent on having a great play-caller. With Johnson now the coach of the Bears, Goff has a great opportunity to show his talents go far beyond relying on a genius offensive coordinator.
15. Jim Plunkett (1971 - New England Patriots)
Coming out of Stanford, Plunkett put together a strong rookie season and was named the AFC Rookie of the Year. He did not build off that success however, and threw eight touchdowns against 25 interceptions in his second season. After five seasons in New England, Plunkett requested a traded and was sent to the San Francisco 49ers, where inconsistency continued to plague him.
Plunkett was released after two seasons with the 49ers and considered quitting football before signing with the Raiders. Plunkett was a backup for two seasons before an injury to Dan Pastorini brought him back into the starting role. Plunkett capitalized, and led the Raiders to a Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, where he threw three touchdowns and won Super Bowl MVP. He came off the bench again in 1983, and helped the Raiders win their third Super Bowl.
Plunkett won two Super Bowls and a Super Bowl MVP, but he never made a Pro Bowl or was named an All-Pro, and did benefit from playing on ultra-talented Raiders teams.
14. Steve Bartkowski (1975 - Atlanta Falcons)
The Falcons took Bartkowski No. 1 out of Cal in 1975, and by the third year of his career, Bartkowski led Atlanta to the franchise's first playoff appearance and win. He led the Falcons to the postseason three times, and became a Pro Bowl quarterback in ’80 and ’81 after throwing for 30 touchdowns in consecutive seasons. He spent nearly 11 seasons with the Falcons before finishing his career with brief stints on Washington and the Los Angeles Rams.
Bartkowski is the type of quarterback that gets lost in history since he didn't become a Hall of Famer or win a Super Bowl, but he was a really good quarterback for the Falcons over his career.
13. Vinny Testaverde (1987 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
Testaverde was drafted to a dysfunctional Buccaneers team and spent six rather unsuccessful seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Cleveland Browns.
Testaverde would go on to play for seven different NFL franchises over 21 seasons, the second-most seasons by a quarterback in NFL history behind Tom Brady. At his best, Testaverde was a two-time Pro Bowler that threw for over 4,177 yards and 33 touchdowns with the Baltimore Ravens in 1996, or led the New York Jets to multiple postseason appearances. In other seasons, he was primarily a backup.
Testaverde does hold the record for the most losses by a starting quarterback, but that is a testament to his longevity. For perspective, Brett Favre and Drew Brees are tied for the second-most losses as a starter. Due to his impressive longevity, Testaverde still ranks top-20 all-time in both passing yards and touchdowns.
12. Drew Bledsoe (1993 - New England Patriots)
Bledsoe is most famous for being replaced by Tom Brady, but he did have a good career before Brady took over. Bledsoe led the NFL in passing yards during his second season and helped the Patriots make the playoffs three times before Brady took over, even reaching the Super Bowl in 1996.
The Patriots of course had a much higher ceiling with Brady, and Bledsoe would go on to spend the final five years of his career with the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys. Most of Bledsoe's success came with the Patriots, but he did make his fourth Pro Bowl while on the Bills.
11. Michael Vick (2001 - Atlanta Falcons)
An electric runner and passer of the football, Michael Vick took the dual-threat quarterback to new levels during his career. Vick helped the Falcons reach the postseason twice, including a trip to the NFC championship game in 2004.
Vick's career took a turn when he was served a 21-month prison sentence for running a dogfighting ring. He missed the ’07 and ’08 seasons, and was cut by the Falcons after he was released from prison. Vick signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he spent five seasons before taking on a role as a backup quarterback.
Over his career, Vick made four Pro Bowls and became the first quarterback to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, rushing for 1,039 yards in ’06. He finished his career with 22,464 passing yards and 6,109 rushing yards.
10. Carson Palmer (2003 - Cincinnati Bengals)
The No. 1 pick out of USC, Palmer became the Bengals starter in 2004. He had his breakout year in ’05, leading the NFL in touchdown passes and bringing the Bengals to the postseason, where an unfortunate knee injury took him out of his playoff debut. Palmer put up prolific numbers once again in ’06, and made back-to-back Pro Bowls.
Palmer helped Cincinnati reach the postseason again in ’09, but after the next season, he threatened retirement if he wasn't traded. The Bengals traded him to the Raiders, where he spent two seasons before reviving his career with the Cardinals. He helped Arizona reach the postseason in three straight seasons, including the NFC championship game in 2015, when he was also named second-team All-Pro.
9. Joe Burrow (2020 - Cincinnati Bengals)
Though still in the early stages of his career, Burrow has already lived up to the bill after his 2019 season with LSU. Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in just his second season, and then another AFC championship game in his third season. In 2024, he put up an MVP-worthy year that saw him lead the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns. Had the Bengals made the playoffs, he would have been a serious candidate for the award.
Burrow's ceiling is a Hall of Fame career, but the primary concern that could hold him back is injuries. Burrow has already suffered two season-ending injuries and won NFL Comeback Player of the Year twice.
8. Andrew Luck (2012 - Indianapolis Colts)
A generational quarterback prospect out of Stanford, Luck was one of the most hyped signal-callers the sport had ever seen coming into the NFL. He showed why early in his career, setting the NFL's rookie passing yards record, and leading the Colts to the postseason three times. By the end of his third NFL season, Luck brought an undermanned Colts team to the AFC championship game, led the league in touchdown passes, and was considered a top-five quarterback.
Luck's career took an unexpected turn in 2015, when he began dealing with injuries, including a shoulder injury that kept him out of the entire ’17 season. Luck returned the next year and led the Colts back to the playoffs, before making the stunning decision to retire right before the start of the ’19 season.
Luck finished his career a four-time Pro Bowler, but his full potential remains one of the NFL's greatest "what ifs."
7. Cam Newton (2015 - Carolina Panthers)
Of quarterbacks on this list that have not won the Super Bowl, Newton is the most accomplished. A dual-threat quarterback with unmatched speed and size, Newton became the first rookie quarterback to throw for over 4,000 yards in a season while also rushing for 706 yards, leading him to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He reached his peak in 2015, leading the Panthers to a 15-1 record and Super Bowl appearance while being named first-team All-Pro and winning the NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards.
Overall, Newton led his team to the postseason four times, made three Pro Bowls, and holds the NFL record for most career rushing yards by a quarterback.
6. Eli Manning (2004 - San Diego Chargers)
It's debatable whether Eli Manning will wind up in Canton one day, but either way, he is one of the best quarterbacks to be taken No. 1 in the draft. Manning did not want to play for the Chargers, and was traded to the New York Giants, where he spent his entire career.
Manning is most famous for leading the Giants to two Super Bowl wins over the Patriots, including preventing New England from going 19-0 in 2007. Manning’s run through both games included iconic clutch moments, from the helmet catch to his touchdown pass to Mario Manningham. He is a two-time Super Bowl MVP, and four-time Pro Bowler.
5. Matthew Stafford (2009 - Detroit Lions)
Often overlooked during his time in Detroit, Stafford has become the quarterback the NFL's current young passers aspire to be. He has one of the best arms the league has seen, and is known for executing incredible no-look passes and tight-window throws.
He often kept the Lions in playoff contention nearly single-handedly, and made the postseason three times while in Detroit. Stafford got to show his full potential when he was traded to the Rams in 2021. He immediately won a Super Bowl with Los Angeles, and has made the playoffs in three of four seasons with the Rams.
Stafford was the fastest quarterback in NFL history to reach 40,000 and 50,000 career passing yards, and currently ranks top-10 in career passing yards and touchdowns. He certainly has a case for the Hall of Fame once he does retire.
4. Troy Aikman (1989 - Dallas Cowboys)
The quarterback of the last Cowboys' dynasty, Troy Aikman was the leader of a Dallas team that won three Super Bowls in the early 1990s. He had his best Super Bowl performance in his first appearance in the big game, throwing four touchdown passes and winning MVP.
Aikman benefitted from having an incredible team around him throughout much of his Cowboys career, but he rightfully capitalized on the talent around him to win three Super Bowls and become a legendary NFL quarterback.
3. Terry Bradshaw (1970 - Pittsburgh Steelers)
The No. 1 pick out of Louisiana Tech was a central figure of the Pittsburgh teams that won four Super Bowls. With a cannon arm and incredible toughness, Bradshaw was a model of the grit that defined the 1970s Steelers dynasty teams. For his part, Bradshaw threw nine touchdowns across four Super Bowls and was a two-time Super Bowl MVP.
Like Aikman, Bradshaw absolutely benefitted from having a terrific team around him, but he also played a pivotal role in the Steelers success. Outside of the postseason, Bradshaw led the NFL in touchdown passes twice and was named NFL MVP and first team All-Pro in 1978.
2. John Elway (1983 - Baltimore Colts)
Though drafted by the Colts, Elway refused to play for Baltimore and was traded to the Denver Broncos immediately. Elway went on to become one of the best quarterbacks ever, leading the Broncos to five Super Bowls and finally winning two during the twilight of his career.
The talented passer out of Stanford carried undermanned Broncos teams on deep postseason runs early in his career. He frequently came up clutch in the postseason, from classic moments like "The Drive" to the "Helicopter." Along with his postseason success, Elway was NFL MVP in 1987 and a nine-time Pro Bowler.
1. Peyton Manning (1998 - Indianapolis Colts)
There was once a debate of whether Peyton Manning or Ryan Leaf should be the first quarterback taken in the 1998 NFL draft, but it's now an understatement to say that the Colts made the right decision. In Manning, the Colts landed one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and a passer that excelled at processing, diagnosing defenses, and commanding an offense.
Over his career, Manning was a record five-time NFL MVP, seven-time first team All-Pro, led the NFL in passing yards three times, and in touchdowns four times. He won two Super Bowls and remains the NFL record-holder for most passing yards and passing touchdowns in a single season.