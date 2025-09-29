Ranking the Top-Five NFL MVP Candidates After Week 4
A quarter of the 2025 NFL season is in the books, and Week 4 brought some shakeups to the league's pecking order.
Four of the five quarterbacks ranked in the first installment of this season's MVP rankings lost this week, and both Daniel Jones and Lamar Jackson have currently dropped out of the rankings after falling to the Rams and Chiefs on Sunday.
Jackson drops out of this week's MVP rankings after he and the Ravens got blown out by the Chiefs to drop to 1-3 on the season. For the Ravens, it's the same old story—they've come up short in a big game once again, and have now lost to the Bills, Lions and Chiefs this year.
Though the Ravens' defense bears much of the blame for the team's woes, the offense was not able to get much going after their first drive. Jackson exited the game early with a hamstring injury as well, and his status going forward has yet to be announced.
With Jackson off the rankings for now, here's a look at the updated top-five MVP candidates.
5. Dak Prescott, Cowboys QB
Last week: Unranked
The Cowboys only have one win on the season and sit at 1-2-1, but Dak Prescott has played really well through the first quarter of the season, and merits a spot here. Playing without his top receiver against the Packers on Sunday evening, Prescott went 31-40 for 319 yards and four total touchdowns. Though the Dallas defense could not get a stop in the fourth quarter and the game ended in a tie, Prescott continually made impressive plays and responded with scoring drives.
The season is early, but it's hard to see Prescott emerging as a true contender late in the season with this defense. While Prescott has frequently kept the Cowboys in games, it won't be enough to actually claim the award if they can't make the postseason, as Joe Burrow showed a season ago.
4. Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers QB
Last week: 3
Baker Mayfield was unable to pull off the comeback on Sunday against the Eagles, but he and the Buccaneers made a valiant effort, highlighted by two 70+-yard touchdowns passes in the third quarter. Mayfield emphasized after the game that they need to start faster going forward, which will be especially important with upcoming matchups against the Seahawks, 49ers and Lions.
3. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB
Last week: Unranked
Patrick Mahomes vaults back into the early MVP conversation thanks to a four-touchdown performance against the Ravens on Sunday. Sure, this came against a Ravens defense that is one of the worst in the NFL, but with Xavier Worthy back, Mahomes and Co. put in a statement win at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs' offense often looked dismal through their first three games of the season, but so far, Mahomes has embodied the "most valuable" part of the MVP award. Even when the Chiefs have come up short, he is still often making the throws or runs to keep them alive. On Sunday, the offense finally put it together to move to 2-2 on the year.
2. Justin Herbert, Chargers QB
Last week: 1
It was an ugly afternoon for Justin Herbert and the Chargers, who fell to the previously winless Giants who were starting a rookie quarterback for the first time.
The loss doesn't solely fall on Herbert. The offensive line, which is already without Pro Bowl tackle Rashawn Slater for the season, took another hit with tackle Joe Alt suffering an injury. Several of Herbert's passes were dropped, stalling drives and opportunities.
Still, the Chargers should have absolutely won this game and Herbert's two interceptions proved costly. Both interceptions were returned within the 10-yard line, and 10 of the Giants' 21 points came off those turnovers. After the Giants' opening drive, they really didn't do much offensively, but neither did the Chargers.
Herbert doesn't fall further down the rankings thanks to a strong first three games and less-than-enchanting performances from his competitors, but it will be tough going forward with this weakened offensive line.
1. Josh Allen, Bills QB
Last week: 3
After years of playing hero ball, Josh Allen won the MVP last season and has risen to the top of the standings again when he no longer has to do it all by himself. Make no mistake, Allen is still the heart and driver of the Bills, but life's a lot easier with a strong offensive line, electric running game and when Khalil Shakir breaks tackles to take a screen pass 43 yards to the house.
Allen has not been as prolific to this point as he has in the past, but he hasn't needed to be. When his team has needed him—whether it's a miraculous comeback against the Ravens in Week 1 or a crucial run on 3rd-and-5 in Week 4—he has stepped up. He's certainly benefitted from an easy schedule, but with other top early MVP candidates floundering this week, Allen rightfully moves to the top of the rankings.
Honorable Mention: James Cook, Bills RB
Jonathan Taylor occupied this spot last week, but Cook gets the nod this time after his third straight 100-yard rushing game. Cook has posted over 100 yards from scrimmage in every game this season, and leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns.
It's already unlikely for a running back to win MVP, but especially for Cook, who has Josh Allen in the backfield. Consider both Cook and Taylor as early candidates for Offensive Player of the Year.