Ravens Draft Kicker Tyler Loop With Justin Tucker's Status in Flux

Tucker is facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

Mike McDaniel

The Baltimore Ravens have drafted a kicker with veteran Justin Tucker's status in flux.
The Baltimore Ravens drafted University of Arizona kicker Tyler Loop with the 186th pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft.

The selection of Loop is notable, considering that the Ravens already have future Hall of Fame kicker Justin Tucker on the roster. The veteran Tucker's status is in flux after allegations of sexual misconduct arose in January. At the time, six massage therapists accused Tucker of inappropriate behavior while attending to Tucker from 2012-16.

Tucker denied all allegations of inappropriate behavior, and the NFL is looking into the matter.

Loop converted on 126 of his 128 extra point attempts in his career with the Wildcats, and 67 of his 80 field goal attempts.

