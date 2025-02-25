Ravens GM Eric DeCosta Makes First Comments on Justin Tucker Allegations
Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta answered several questions Tuesday about the allegations surrounding kicker Justin Tucker.
In late January, The Baltimore Banner reported that six massage therapists came forward to recount "troubling" experiences during sessions with Tucker from 2012 to '16. Since the original report was published Jan. 30, 10 additional massage therapists from spas around the Baltimore area have also accused Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior, bringing the number of total accusers to 16.
"The allegations are serious, concerning," DeCosta said at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. "The amount of allegations are serious and concerning. I think we're fortunate that the league is doing an investigation. We'll wait as patiently as we can for as much information as we can, and we will make our decisions based on that.
DeCosta also said the Ravens weren't aware of any allegations surrounding Tucker until they first heard of The Baltimore Banner's reporting.
"We were aware that a local media outlet was getting prepared to do a story on Justin Tucker," DeCosta said. "That was the first time that we became aware of the potential allegations that might result."
Last week, The Baltimore Banner reported that the NFL was in Baltimore to investigate the Tucker accusations. DeCosta confirmed that he has spoken with the league as part of the investigation, and he also has talked with Tucker since the allegations first emerged.
Tucker, 35, has been the Ravens' placekicker since his rookie season in 2012. He has three years remaining on his contract and is set to make $7.1 million in 2025. Tucker is coming off the worst season of his career in 2024 when he made just 73.3% of his field-goal attempts.