Seven More Massage Therapists Come Forward Against Ravens' Justin Tucker
Seven additional massage therapists have accused Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior, the Baltimore Banner reports Sunday, bringing the overall total of accusers to 16—six from the original report, and ten more that have come forward since.
The seven new women follow an additional three therapists who spoke out at the start of February, shortly after the Banner published its original expose on Jan. 30. The new accusers include those who claim Tucker acted inappropriately at "some of the city's most luxurious spas," the Banner notes, and their "allegations are largely similar to those of the women who came forward earlier, including that he had an erection for most the massage, intentionally and repeatedly exposed his genitals and brushed some of the therapists’ thighs with his fingers."
All 16 accusers claimed the incidents occurred between 2012 and 2016.
One of the seven new women said Tucker, 35, left "what appeared to be ejaculate" on the massage table following his session, while another said the kicker "made intense eye contact throughout the massage while exposed." Others claimed he "used his erect penis to move the sheet," as summarized by the Banner.
Tucker's representatives declined to comment on the new allegations, and pointed the Banner toward the kicker's initial statement, in which he described the accusations as "unequivocally false" and took issue with what he believed were the outlet's "journalistic failures."
Per the Banner, Tucker's behavior was so unconscionable in certain instances that he was banned from returning to two Baltimore-area spas. But the kicker's attorneys have denied that claim, and also this week provided a sworn declaration from the owner of Baltimore Spa & Salon, who said she never received complaints about Tucker nor suspected any misconduct.
Therapists from that spa told the Banner they did not report Tucker to supervisors for fear of retribution from their employer.
In commenting on the report, the NFL previously said that it takes "any allegation seriously and will look into the matter," per league spokesperson Bryan McCarthy. At the time, the Ravens also said that they would "continue to monitor the situation."