Ravens' Isaiah Likely Had Bold Message for Chiefs, and NSFW One for Heckling Fan
Baltimore Ravens rookie tight end Isaiah Likely burst onto the scene in his first professional game on Thursday night, catching nine passes for 111 yards and a touchdown (while nearly snagging another) in the team's 27-20 loss to the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Likely had a 49-yard touchdown catch, and he nearly hauled in another as time expired, but his foot was on the back boundary and ruled incomplete, which ended the game and the Ravens' upset hopes.
Likely was fired up after the game, as he yelled in the direction of Chiefs fans heading back to the locker room.
"F--- you, b----!" Likely yelled at the fans.
Likely wasn't done when he met with the press, as he noted that the Ravens' best football was in front of them and that the Chiefs needed to be ready.
"This is probably the worst game we gonna play all year. So if this is the best that they've got? Good luck in the postseason."
There is certainly a chance that the Ravens and Chiefs will meet again in the playoffs, as the franchises represent two of the AFC's top contenders to make it to the Super Bowl.
The Ravens will certainly play better moving forward, but the Chiefs will too. A rematch would be welcomed by NFL fans.