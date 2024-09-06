SI

Ravens' Isaiah Likely Had Bold Message for Chiefs, and NSFW One for Heckling Fan

The Baltimore tight end is already eyeing a rematch against the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.

Mike McDaniel

Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely starred for the franchise in Thursday night's opener against the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.
Baltimore Ravens rookie tight end Isaiah Likely burst onto the scene in his first professional game on Thursday night, catching nine passes for 111 yards and a touchdown (while nearly snagging another) in the team's 27-20 loss to the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Likely had a 49-yard touchdown catch, and he nearly hauled in another as time expired, but his foot was on the back boundary and ruled incomplete, which ended the game and the Ravens' upset hopes.

Likely was fired up after the game, as he yelled in the direction of Chiefs fans heading back to the locker room.

"F--- you, b----!" Likely yelled at the fans.

Likely wasn't done when he met with the press, as he noted that the Ravens' best football was in front of them and that the Chiefs needed to be ready.

"This is probably the worst game we gonna play all year. So if this is the best that they've got? Good luck in the postseason."

There is certainly a chance that the Ravens and Chiefs will meet again in the playoffs, as the franchises represent two of the AFC's top contenders to make it to the Super Bowl.

The Ravens will certainly play better moving forward, but the Chiefs will too. A rematch would be welcomed by NFL fans.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

