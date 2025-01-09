SI

Ravens' John Harbaugh Updates Zay Flowers's Availability Ahead of Game vs. Steelers

The wide receiver is currently dealing with a knee sprain.

Brigid Kennedy

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers on Dec 15, 2024.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers on Dec 15, 2024. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers will not play in Saturday's wild-card contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday.

"Zay Flowers is not going to be able to make it to the game this week," Harbaugh said, "so he'll get started again next week and we'll move forward with the guys we have and we're excited about the guys we have, which is everybody else."

The wideout initially went down with what was later deemed a knee sprain in last Saturday's victory over the Cleveland Browns. Harbaugh said earlier this week that Flowers is taking it "day by day" and that the injury is not season-ending, though it's now clear the WR needs some additional time to heal.

Flowers did not practice this week, so the news doesn't come as much of a shock. Still, it's no doubt a bummer for Baltimore fans, who want their offense firing on all cylinders for such a big game.

In 17 games this season, Flowers racked up 74 receptions, four touchdowns and 1,059 receiving yards.

