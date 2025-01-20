SI

Ravens’ Pregame Tweet About Mark Andrews and Snow Did Not Age Well At All

Andy Nesbitt

Mark Andrews dropped a pass on a two-point conversion that could have sent the Ravens-Bills game to overtime.
Mark Andrews dropped a pass on a two-point conversion that could have sent the Ravens-Bills game to overtime. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens had their season come to an end with a heartbreaking 24-22 loss to Josh Allen and the Bills on a snowy Sunday night in Buffalo.

Ravens star tight end Mark Andrews made two huge mistakes in the fourth quarter that cost the Ravens a shot at possibly winning the game and advancing to the AFC title game.

The first came on a fumble while he was trying to pick up yards after making a big catch over the middle. The second was even more costly, as he dropped a pass on a two-point conversion that possibly could have sent the game to overtime.

All of that made a pregame tweet by the Ravens look very awkward. In case you missed it, the team posted a video of Andrews warming up in the snow with the caption: "A little snow doesn’t bother @Mandrews_81."

That didn't age well at all:

Not ideal.

Andy Nesbitt
