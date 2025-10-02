Struggling Ravens Defense May Be Without Kyle Hamilton Sunday vs. Texans
Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton did not participate in practice on Thursday due to a groin injury, according to a report from ESPN's Jamison Hensley.
Hamilton practiced Wednesday on a limited basis with the injury, and may be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's game against the Texans.
As Baltimore looks to improve their defense against an inconsistent Houston offense, the absence of Hamilton on Sunday may make that task more difficult. The Ravens already may be without Lamar Jackson, who missed his second straight practice Thursday with his hamstring injury. The onus, of course, would be put on Baltimore's defense if the Ravens are forced to start Cooper Rush.
Through four weeks, the Ravens defense ranks 31st in yards allowed at 406.8 per game, and dead last in points allowed per game at 33.3.
The Ravens and Texans are set for a 1 p.m. ET kick on Sunday in Baltimore.