Ravens Teammate Says Lamar Jackson’s Eventual Super Bowl Is ‘Inevitable’
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens once again fell short in the postseason, suffering a 27–25 loss in the divisional round to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
The loss moves Jackson to 3–5 in his postseason career as a starting quarterback, and only further adds to the already high pressure for success that was stacking up on his shoulders year after year.
Now likely on the cusp of being named NFL MVP for the third time in the past six years, media and fans alike have openly wondered when, if ever, Jackson will be able to turn his regular season dominance into a sustained postseason run.
But Jackson’s Ravens teammates don’t seem too worried about the pressure, convinced that given how much talent Jackson has at his disposal, his playoff success will undoubtedly come.
"It's inevitable," Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard told media on Monday. "He's going to win a Super Bowl, and I want to be a part of it. It just sucks that it hasn't happened yet."
"I personally feel bad for him because he deserves it just because of how great of a player he is," Ricard said. "He deserves to be considered one of the best quarterbacks. He already is, but I know everyone considers championships as the standard, and he'll get it one day."
Ricard pointed out that Peyton Manning also started his postseason career with a 3–5 record through eight games, and he went on to win two Super Bowls and leave zero doubts about his status among the all-time greats.
Jackson’s 2024 campaign may have been the best of his career yet, and the Ravens’ run through the playoffs came to a painful end after a brutal dropped two-point conversion attempt. It’ll be a long offseason for Baltimore, but they have plenty of talent to make another run come the start of next year.