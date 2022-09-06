Skip to main content

Linebacker Kyler Fackrell Gets Tryout for Ravens

Player recently released by Raiders

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are looking to add depth, and veteran outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell recently tried out for the team. 

Fackrell was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent four years in Green Bay before signing with the New York Giants (2020) and Los Angeles Chargers (2021). 

He has appeared in 86 games with 19 starts over his career, totaling 143 tackles (99 solo), 23.5 sacks, one interception which was returned for a touchdown, four passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Last season, Fackrell played in 13 games (one start) with the Chargers, finishing with 16 tackles (11 solos), three sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

He signed a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in March. He was placed on season-ending IR for an undisclosed injury on July 29, 2022, and released one month later.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fackrell also started all 41 of his career games at Utah State. 

Over his collegiate career, he had 253 tackles (104), 12 sacks, and four interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, eight passes defensed, four forced fumbles, and seven fumble recoveries. Fackrell was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award as a senior in 2015 so he has pedigree.

If signed, Fackrell would be the third former Raiders player to sign with the Ravens, joining wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and running back Kenyan Drake.

Fackrell's availability is uncertain if signed because of the injury. 

— To leave a comment, visit our Facebook page or on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

download
News

Ravens Celebrate Countdown to Kickoff With Weeklong Activities

By Baltimore Ravens
IMG_5087
News

Harbaugh, Ravens Managing Expectations for Potential Huge Season

By Todd Karpovich
af7dd35d15e74848bc85f113051ff06b
News

Ravens Tackle Morgan Moses Expects Emotional Day Vs. Jets

By Todd Karpovich
uw6hrtdnbrbpzjslbqi7
News

Ronnie Stanley Is Back at Practice for Ravens

By Todd Karpovich
download
News

Ravens Last Ditch Effort to Get Deal Done with Lamar Jackson?

By Todd Karpovich
rcn4nfyzi68xgph7mjhg
News

Lamar Jackson Is NFL's Most Dominant Quarterback in Week 1

By Todd Karpovich
ravens19_wk15_lamarjackson3
News

Lamar Jackson to Face Patient Jets, Tight Coverage on Andrews

By Todd Karpovich
download (16)
News

Mark Andrews on Lamar Jackson: 'Let Him Live His Life'

By Todd Karpovich