Ravens Announce Five More Cuts

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens trimmed their roster to 80 players with five more cuts.

The team has one week to finalize the 53-man roster heading into the regular-season opener against the New York Jets.

The team released wide receivers Jaylon Moore, Slade Bolden, and Bailey Gaither, linebacker Diego Fagot, and offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith.

Moore was supposed to compete for the job as the fifth wide receiver but he could get much going in the two preseason games.

Fagot was an undrafted rookie from Navy and was a long shot to make the team.

There was some hype surrounding Bolden to make the team because of his versatility and ability to play special teams. However, an injury hurt his chances and he was outplayed by the other wide receivers.

Gaither had a strong camp, but the Ravens have other wide receivers closer to making the roster.

Jones-Smith will need more seasoning before he's ready to play at the NFL level.

In other news, rookie center Tyler Linderbaum (foot) and second-year wide receiver Tylan Wallace (knee) were both back at practice. The hope is Linderbaum can still start against the Jets and he might see some action in the final preseason game against Washington because he's yet to take a pro snap.

However, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and linebacker Tyus Bowser were still not able to practice. The Ravens have expressed optimism the two players could be ready for the regular season. Stanley's absence is more troublesome because the Ravens are not deep at left tackle.

Running back Gus Edwards was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, which means he will miss at least the first four regular-season games.