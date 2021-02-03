A Look at the Recent Coaching Departures for the Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh will have to spend part of the offseason evaluating resumes after several key assistants departed for promotions with other teams and college programs.

Here's a breakdown of the departed coaches:

Assistant head coach/pass coordinator/wide receivers coach David Culley to Houston Texans as head coach

— Culley joined the Ravens in 2019 and assisted the Ravens' offense, which ranked No. 1 in scoring – 33.2 ppg – in 2019, in creating a passing scheme that supported the team's rushing attack. However, Baltimore had the league's 32nd-ranked passing attack last season.

Defensive line coach Joe Cullen to Jacksonville Jaguars as defensive coordinator

— Cullen is an experienced coach that knows how to develop players. He played a key role in Baltimore where the Ravens allowed the fewest yards rushing over his five-year tenure. Cullen also learned a great deal from Baltimore defensive coordinator Don Martindale, who does a solid job making in-game adjustments and developing schemes to keep opponents off-balance.

Inside linebackers coach Mike Macdonald to Michigan (NCAA) as defensive coordinator

— Macdonald coached the linebackers in Baltimore for the past three seasons (2018-20) and mentored the defensive backs during the 2017 season. He spent two seasons as a defensive assistant (2015-16) after beginning his tenure with the team as a coaching intern on defense (2014).

Defensive backs coach Jesse Minter to Vanderbilt (NCAA) as defensive coordinator

— Minter finished his fourth season with the Ravens and first as the team's defensive backs coach. Baltimore's secondary has been ranked among the best in the league under Minter.

Assistant defensive line coach Sterling Lucas to Jaguars as a defensive assistant

— Lucas spent the past five years with the Ravens, first as defensive assistant/defensive line, following a year working primarily with the linebackers. In 2019, the Ravens' defense allowed the NFL's third-fewest points per game (17.6), ranked fourth in yards per game (300.6), was the fifth-best run defense (93.4 ypg) and ranked No. 6 vs. the pass (207.2 ypg).

Coaching analyst Zachary Orr to Jaguars as linebackers coach

— Orr was a quintessential Ravens player, rising from an undrafted rookie from North Texas to a regular starter. He tied for eighth in the NFL with 132 combined tackles and earned second-team All-Pro honors before his career was cut short in 2017 because of a congenital spine condition. Orr is a student of the game and expects him to continue to rise through the ranks.

Coaching analyst Brian Duker to Detroit Lions as a defensive assistant

— Duker has spent the past three seasons in Baltimore and has contributed to one of the NFL's most productive units. Duker was also a defensive intern for the Cleveland Browns and spent one season as a defensive assistant with the San Francisco 49ers.