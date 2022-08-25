Roman Not Concerned About Ravens Questions at Running Attack

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are optimistic they can overcome past injuries and have another dominant running game this season.

The hope is that J.K. Dobbins will be back in solid form for the Sept. 11 regular-season opener against the Jets.

Gus Edwards was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, which will sideline him for at least the first four games of the regular season.

Behind those two players, the Ravens have Justice Hill, Tyler Badie and Mike Davis vying for playing time. One of those players might have to help carry the load, but they've yet to separate themselves behind an offensive line that hasn't played many of the starters in the preseason.

Davis is averaging 3.6 yards per carry in the preseason, followed by Badie (2.9) and Hill (2.0).

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman is confident the running game will be productive.

“I feel great about our [running] backs," Roman said. "I feel like we’re on track, we’re always trying to get better, as far as running the ball; training camp is a big component of that. I like where we’re at. [There’s] always room for improvement – we know that – but I feel great about our backs, and I don’t think it’s going to have any effect on what we do. We’re always going to do what gives us the best chance to win.”

The Ravens ran into some trouble last season when both Dobbins and Edwards went down with season-ending knee injuries in training camp.

Baltimore signed veteran Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman and Le'Veon Bell, and the team finished ranked third in the NFL with 145.8 rushing yards per game. However, quarterback Lamar Jackson deserved most of the credit because he led the Ravens with 767 yards rushing, followed by Freeman (576) and Murray (501).

A healthy Jackson should spark the running game again, but he is looking to cut down on the number of his that he absorbs.