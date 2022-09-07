Ravens Week 1 Power Rankings Roundup

The Ravens are a top 10 team in most of the various Power Rankings for Week 1.

Here's the roundup:

Sports Illustrated

Ranking: 9

Analysis: “The MMQB’s official team of the preseason is primed for a bounce-back year.”

NFL Network

Ranking: 10

Analysis: "Will the Football Gods show mercy? The 2021 season won’t be remembered fondly by the Ravens and their fan base. Injuries ravaged the roster from training camp until the end of the season, with the franchise posting its first losing record since 2015. Lamar Jackson was one of the many players who missed extensive time, and a monster rebound season could lead to the NFL’s biggest payday ever for the QB. It will be interesting to see how much Jackson runs the ball in this offense: Baltimore desperately wants to keep its franchise star on the field, but the best version of the Ravens’ attack has Jackson lighting up defenses with his legs -- especially with No. 1 wide receiver Hollywood Brown now catching passes from Kyler Murray in Arizona."

ESPN

Ranking: 9

Analysis: "It looks like Lamar Jackson will decline the Ravens' offers for a contract extension and play out the final year of his rookie contract. Ten years ago, Joe Flacco chose not to sign an extension with Baltimore entering his fifth season, just like Jackson. Flacco went on to win a Super Bowl and parlayed that championship into becoming the NFL's highest-paid player. Could history repeat itself? -- Hensley

CBS Sports

Ranking: 16

Analysis: The Lamar Jackson contract situation isn't a good thing heading into the season. They also have major questions at receiver and pass rusher.

Pro Football Focus

Ranking: 11

Analysis: "Few teams were as ravaged by injuries as the Ravens last season, and it propelled them from the top seed in the AFC at one point in the year to outside of the playoffs by the end of the season. Just getting healthy again makes the Ravens a real playoff team once again, and they can go on stretches of dominant play that scares any team in the league.”

Sporting News

Ranking: 6

Analysis: "The Ravens' defensive rebuild will see quick results with the 3-4 edge pass rush back to typical levels, backed by the league's best playmaking secondary. Lamar Jackson and the offense is headed to take advantage of better health and improved blocking. Baltimore is worthy of returning to clear AFC North favorite status."