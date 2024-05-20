Former Ravens RB Gaining Interest From Teams
Free agency has largely settled down deep into the NFL offseason, but there are some notable players still looking for new homes.
One such player is four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, who spent most of last season with the New York Jets but finished with the Baltimore Ravens. Cook looked like a shell of his former self last season, but because of how good he was at his peak, it's not hard to imagine some team taking a flier on him.
Clearly, Cook still feels he has some gas left in the tank. The 28-year-old running back recently said he's "taking calls" from teams while working to get himself in playing condition.
“Just really focusing on myself,” Cook told Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “Getting ready for training camp, getting ready for what’s coming up next. For me, like you said, patience is the key. Right now the only thing I’m really focusing on is getting myself in tip-top shape to really tote the rock come the fall.”
After four-straight 1,000-yard seasons, Cook rushed for just 214 yards while averaging 3.2 yards per carry in 15 games for the Jets. His lone appearance with the Ravens came in the Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans, where he rushed for 23 yards on eight carries. Even then, his first carry went for 19 yards, so the rest of them were wholy unimpressive.
Cook didn't sign with the Jets until August last offseason, and after his worst NFL season to date, he may be waiting a long time once again this offseason.
