SI

Reggie Wayne Fought Through Tears Explaining What Late Owner Jim Irsay Meant to Him

The longtime Colts owner passed away last week at age 65.

Mike Kadlick

Wayne was emotional talking about the Colts late owner Jim Irsay.
Wayne was emotional talking about the Colts late owner Jim Irsay. / Screenshot via @WISHNews8 on X.
In this story:

It's been an emotional week in Indianapolis as the Colts mourn the loss of owner Jim Irsay. Since his passing last Wednesday afternoon, tributes have poured in for the 65-year-old, the team has revealed a special patch they'll wear on their jersey in his honor, and head coach Shane Steichen dedicated the 2025 season to him.

Longtime Colts wide receiver—and current wide receivers coach—Reggie Wayne spoke about Irsay ahead of the team's OTA practice on Wednesday, relaying an emotion-filled testimonial about his former boss:

"I told the receivers, I said, 'A lot of y'all don't really know him, [but] he would've did anything for anybody,'" he remarked as he fought through tears. "He really gave the clothes off his back ... He cared about his players. He cared about his team. He cared about the city."

"He was that dude," continued Wayne. "I told [the wide receivers], 'Y'all got homework to do, men. Read about him. Learn about him. So you really know the type of person he was."

Here's a video of Wayne speaking about Irsay, courtesy of WISH-TV News in Indianapolis:

Wayne played 14 seasons with Irsay's Colts, hauling in over 1,000 receptions for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns over that span. He also won Super Bowl XLI with the team—their only championship with Irsay as owner. The team won two AFC Championships in total under Irsay's stewardship.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

Home/NFL