Reggie Wayne Fought Through Tears Explaining What Late Owner Jim Irsay Meant to Him
It's been an emotional week in Indianapolis as the Colts mourn the loss of owner Jim Irsay. Since his passing last Wednesday afternoon, tributes have poured in for the 65-year-old, the team has revealed a special patch they'll wear on their jersey in his honor, and head coach Shane Steichen dedicated the 2025 season to him.
Longtime Colts wide receiver—and current wide receivers coach—Reggie Wayne spoke about Irsay ahead of the team's OTA practice on Wednesday, relaying an emotion-filled testimonial about his former boss:
"I told the receivers, I said, 'A lot of y'all don't really know him, [but] he would've did anything for anybody,'" he remarked as he fought through tears. "He really gave the clothes off his back ... He cared about his players. He cared about his team. He cared about the city."
"He was that dude," continued Wayne. "I told [the wide receivers], 'Y'all got homework to do, men. Read about him. Learn about him. So you really know the type of person he was."
Here's a video of Wayne speaking about Irsay, courtesy of WISH-TV News in Indianapolis:
Wayne played 14 seasons with Irsay's Colts, hauling in over 1,000 receptions for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns over that span. He also won Super Bowl XLI with the team—their only championship with Irsay as owner. The team won two AFC Championships in total under Irsay's stewardship.