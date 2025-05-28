Emotional Shane Steichen Dedicates Colts' Season to Jim Irsay
The Indianapolis Colts will be playing for something far greater than just wins on the schedule in 2025.
The Colts will be playing in honor of the late Jim Irsay, the club's longtime owner who last week passed away unexpectedly at the age of 65. Speaking to reporters on the first day of Colts' OTAs Wednesday, coach Shane Steichen, visibly emotional and donning a shirt honoring Irsay, offered condolences to the Irsay family.
"I'd like to start off with condolences to the entire Irsay family," Steichen said, via Colts beat writer Mike Chappell. "Carlie, Kalen, Casey [Irsay's three daughters], their spouses. Zach, Boyd, Anthony—all the grandkids. Prayers and thoughts with them during this time. A lot of you guys knew Mr. Irsay really well covering this team for a long time. I was with him for two years."
"Phenomenal human being. You guys know how generous he was. I told the team last week—every time I talked to him in the building, on the phone—every time. He would always tell me at the end, 'Coach, whatever you need. For this team, for this organization. We got you.' And that was the man he was. Just thoughts and prayers with all of them."
Steichen then dedicated the 2025 season to Irsay.
"We're gonna honor this season for Jim and we're gonna win for Jim this year."
Not only will the Colts be playing this season for Irsay, who has presided over the franchise since 1997, but they'll also be wearing a black jersey patch featuring Irsay's initials and his trademark smiley face, which he often included when signing autographs for fans.
The Colts on Wednesday announced that there will be a private memorial service for Irsay on June 2. Plans for a public tribute will be announced at a later date.