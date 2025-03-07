Report: Raiders Open to Trading for Veteran Starting Quarterback
The Las Vegas Raiders' search for their franchise quarterback is about to ramp up.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Friday that the Raiders are exploring "veteran quarterback options" on both the free-agent market and via trade. Las Vegas could find its answer under center by trading for a current starting quarterback.
There are a few notable quarterbacks on the open market this offseason. Sam Darnold is coming off a career-reviving year with the Minnesota Vikings, and one of Russell Wilson or Justin Fields is expected to be free to sign with any team if the Pittsburgh Steelers don't bring them back. Aaron Rodgers is out there as well—although most reports indicate the New York Giants are looking his way.
If none of those names suffice, Las Vegas could look into the trade market. The Raiders were one of two teams to have "significant interest" in Matthew Stafford and were ready to offer him a contract up to $100 million over two years before he agreed to return to the Los Angeles Rams on a new deal.
Quarterback has been a position of need in Las Vegas since the franchise cut ties with Derek Carr following the 2022 campaign. Five quarterbacks have started at least one game for the Raiders over the past two seasons in Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell, Desmond Ridder, Jimmy Garoppolo and Brian Hoyer.