Report: Vikings Searching for QB Help Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline is days away, and ahead of Nov. 4, the Vikings are searching for quarterback help behind starter J.J. McCarthy, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
McCarthy, who is set to return to the lineup on Sunday against the Lions after missing the last five games with a high ankle sprain, was replaced by veteran Carson Wentz while recovering. But Wentz suffered a season ending shoulder injury in Minnesota's loss to the Chargers on Oct. 23, leaving McCarthy to now be backed up by undrafted rookie Max Brosmer.
The Vikings did not want to head into the season without a reliable veteran backup to McCarthy, and the belief around the league is that Minnesota still holds that view with Wentz shelved for the season.
Schefter noted that a reunion with former starter Kirk Cousins could make sense, but that the Falcons have not shown an interest in trading him, as he has provided Atlanta with depth of their own behind second-year starter Michael Penix Jr.
Could the Giants move one of their backups in Russell Wilson or Jameis Winston?
The expectation is that Minnesota will be looking to add to their quarterback room ahead of Tuesday's deadline.