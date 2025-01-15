Reporter Sheds Light on Jerry Jones's 'Solo Mission' to Hire Next Cowboys Head Coach
Jerry Jones is going at it alone in his quest to find the Dallas Cowboys' next head coach.
On Tuesday, NFL Network's Jane Slater gave insight into the search for Mike McCarthy's replacement and claimed the team's owner was conducting it himself.
"It sounds like Jerry has been on a bit of a solo mission," Slater said. "He is picking up the phone. He is making calls."
Jones runs the Cowboys so it makes sense he's in charge of the coaching search. Nothing happens with the franchise unless he approves of it. After the Cowboys and McCarthy parted ways it was reported Jones had talked to Deion Sanders, while other names have already surfaced, including two former players.
The Cowboys are just beginning to ramp up the search for their next head coach. For better or worse it looks like Jones will be the only person making the decision on who to hire.