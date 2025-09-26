Richard Sherman Questions Russell Wilson's Legacy Without 'Legendary' Seahawks Defense
It's not that Russell Wilson's career has taken a nosedive since he left Seattle.
After capturing a Super Bowl title early in his career and taking the Seahawks to a second appearance on football's biggest stage, he looked destined to become a Hall of Fame quarterback.
But the offense mellowed out in Seattle. Wilson was eventually traded to Denver and signed a massive contract, only to be released two years later. Wilson then spent last season in Pittsburgh before joining the Giants this year.
After three games played and an 0-3 start, head coach Brian Daboll has benched Wilson in favor of rookie Jaxson Dart, who will make his first career start in Week 4.
During Amazon's Thursday Night Football pregame show, Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez had strong words for Wilson following his benching, and the quarterback's former teammate Richard Sherman piled on in agreement.
"If ever there was somebody who played himself out of a Hall of Fame, it's Russell Wilson," Gonzalez said. "And I say that, because look at what's happened since he left Seattle. When he was in Seattle he was the man, he was making these good plays. Won a Super Bowl, went to another one. But as soon as he went to Denver, went there, signed that big 'ole deal. They paid him $39 million to leave. He goes to Pittsburgh, plays there one year. He's out of there. Now he goes here and has three games. I just don't know if it's going to get any better and I don't want to see him on a sideline holding a clipboard."
Sherman chimed in, agreeing with Gonzalez wholeheartedly.
"I agree. I think you gotta judge his career off when the Legion of Boom was there he had a legendary defense, an all-time defense and the success he had. And then without that legendary defense the success he's had," Sherman began. "Without that legendary defense he's 4-11, 7-8, 0-3 to start with the Giants. He was a winning football player in Seattle and people were saying hey, winningest football player, all this good stuff, all these accolades. And now you get to go on your own and you get to prove 'I'm this great quarterback, I'm this guy who's gonna be dominant,' and it just hasn't worked out that way."
Certainly some harsh words from Gonzalez and Sherman, but the statistics speak for themselves.
The future for Wilson in the NFL is uncertain.