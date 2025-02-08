Rob Gronkowski Reveals What Part of the Chiefs Dynasty Is Better Than the Patriots
As the Kansas City Chiefs get set to try and win their third straight Super Bowl, comparisons to the New England Patriots dynasty continue to run rampant.
Former Patriots tight end turned Fox analyst Rob Gronkowski is the latest to be asked about the Chiefs closing in on their greatness—and gave a very thought-out answer on how the two relate:
"I don't think they're closing in on everything we've accomplished through our dynasty because it was over two decades," he explained in an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. "I mean you had that first dynasty decade from 2002 to '10... and then it trickled into the second decade with myself, (wide receiver) Julian (Edelman), those type of guys—(defensive back) Devin McCourty."
What Gronkowski did go on to admit, however, is what the Chiefs have done better than the Patriots:
"But what they have done over the last ten years: I believe it's the best decade of dominance for a dynasty. Especially if they get the three-peat because that means they've won four over the last ten years," he said.
A very honest answer from Gronkowski, who also wasn't shy about comparisons between himself and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce.
"When someone's put in the work to be at that level," Gronk said last week on the TODAY show. "You gotta appreciate that and that's a good representation of what to do to get up in life and be the best."
The Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Super Bowl LIX. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. EST from New Orleans's Caesars Superdome.