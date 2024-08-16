Rob Gronkowski Names One Reason He’d Rank Travis Kelce Over Himself
Two of the most legendary tight ends in recent NFL history are Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce.
Gronkowski is retired from the NFL after winning four Super Bowl titles—three with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kelce has three Super Bowl rings to his name, two of which are from the past two seasons.
So, who would Gronkowski rank first between him and Kelce? It didn't take him long to come up with his answer. He would pick the Kansas City Chiefs star over himself.
"Aw man. For longevity, yes," Gronkowski told YouTuber Funny Marco. "Yes, he's still going. I'm not, I'm on the bench."
Gronkowski and Kelce were born the same year in 1989, but were drafted three years apart. Gronkowski played 11 seasons in his career, and Kelce is entering his 12th year.
The former Patriots star also noted that he would pick Kelce over San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle because of Super Bowl success. Kelce's Chiefs have beaten Kittle's 49ers in two Super Bowls, including back in February.
