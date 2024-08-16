SI

Rob Gronkowski Names One Reason He’d Rank Travis Kelce Over Himself

Madison Williams

Feb 7, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rob Gronkowski at Fox Sports media day at the Phoenix Convention Center.
Feb 7, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rob Gronkowski at Fox Sports media day at the Phoenix Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Two of the most legendary tight ends in recent NFL history are Rob Gronkowski and Travis Kelce.

Gronkowski is retired from the NFL after winning four Super Bowl titles—three with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kelce has three Super Bowl rings to his name, two of which are from the past two seasons.

So, who would Gronkowski rank first between him and Kelce? It didn't take him long to come up with his answer. He would pick the Kansas City Chiefs star over himself.

"Aw man. For longevity, yes," Gronkowski told YouTuber Funny Marco. "Yes, he's still going. I'm not, I'm on the bench."

Gronkowski and Kelce were born the same year in 1989, but were drafted three years apart. Gronkowski played 11 seasons in his career, and Kelce is entering his 12th year.

The former Patriots star also noted that he would pick Kelce over San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle because of Super Bowl success. Kelce's Chiefs have beaten Kittle's 49ers in two Super Bowls, including back in February.

MORE FORMER PLAYERS: Robert Griffin III Reacts to ESPN Firing by Posting Epic Clip on Social Media

MORE PATRIOTS: Patriots' Jerod Mayo Brushes Off Life Without Matthew Judon in Latest Comments

MORE STAR QBS: Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Updated State of Contract Extension Negotiations

Published |Modified
Madison Williams

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL