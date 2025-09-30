Robert Saleh Clears the Air After Heated On-Field Exchange With Jaguars' Liam Coen
49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Jaguars head coach Liam Coen had an eye-opening on-field exchange after their teams faced off in Week 4. Coen could be seen firing off some expletives at Saleh, with his anger seemingly stemming from some comments made earlier in the week.
Leading up to their game, Saleh spoke to reporters about Coen's sign-stealing system. Saleh spoke highly of it, and made clear that it was legal, but the way he approached the topic ultimately didn't sit well with the new Jaguars boss.
After their viral moment on the field, Saleh attempted to clear the air on Tuesday.
"In my heart, I genuinely was trying to give a compliment. I own the fact that I probably used the wrong choice of words. But, however you want to word it, they're really, really good at putting their players in a position to be successful," Saleh said.
"As coaches, we're always looking for leverage... Every team does it. Some do it better than others. And it was my way of acknowledging that these guys are really, really, really good at it. Sunday doesn't change that. I think Liam's doing a hell of a job. I really do."
Saleh said that in seeking Coen out after Sunday's game, he was intending to relay the same message he told reporters Tuesday. Instead, Coen wasn't having it and the two got into a rather fiery exchange during which the Jacksonville coach told Saleh to, "keep my name out of your mouth."
Coen was asked about the situation in a media address on Tuesday, but he swiftly shut down that line of questioning.