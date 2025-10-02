NFL Plans to Launch Flag Football Leagues Ahead of Sport's Olympics Debut
The NFL is planning to launch a pair of flag football leagues ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, league commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Thursday.
"We're committed to creating a women's professional league, and a men's professional flag league," Goodell said. "We've had a great deal of interest in that and I expect that we'll be able to do that, launch that, in the next couple years."
Goodell said the league is hoping to use the flag football league to reach young fans, many of which play the sport.
"The demand is there. We're seeing colleges in the states and universities internationally also that want to make it a part of their program," Goodell added.
Time will tell whether NFL players, or professional flag football players, will be best positioned to represent the United States in the Olympics in three years.