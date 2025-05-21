One Player From Each NFL Team Who Should Try Out for Flag Football at the 2028 Olympics
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Green Bay Packers
- Detroit Lions
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles
- New York Jets
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
NFL players are officially set to compete for a gold medal as, at the league meetings this week in Eagan, Minn., owners approved a rule that will allow players to participate in the 2028 Olympic Games—which for the first time will include flag football as an official sport.
In the resolution's ground rules, it's spelled out that any player under an NFL contract is allowed to participate in tryouts and that a limit of one player per NFL team—as well as any team's designated international player—can play for their home country in the games.
While roster spots will be limited, judging from the way some NFL stars have talked about the potential of being in the Olympics, there will be no shortage of pros hoping to try out for the national team.
So who should, or could, each team's flag football player be? Here's a look at 32 candidates:
Arizona Cardinals: QB Kyler Murray
Not only can the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner throw the ball all across the yard, but he's also one of the quickest players in the NFL.
Kyler Murray's dual-threat abilities make him a sure-fire candidate to start at quarterback—perhaps, for South Korea?
Atlanta Falcons: TE Kyle Pitts
Though Kyle Pitts has had a disappointing start to his NFL career relative to where he was selected, Atlanta's former No. 4 pick brings a unique combination of size and speed to the football field.
Maybe it's not year two in OC Zac Robinson's system, but rather a simple switch from a helmet to flags, that can unlock the 6'6" specimen.
Baltimore Ravens: QB Lamar Jackson
An obvious one here.
Like Murray, Lamar Jackson's ability to both throw and run the football is a flag football team's dream at quarterback. His long speed makes him a home run threat as well.
Buffalo Bills: RB James Cook
James Cook ran for 1,000+ yards for a second year in a row with Buffalo last season and added 16 rushing touchdowns to his career tally.
The 25-year-old RB is weapon out of the backfield as a receiver as well.
Carolina Panthers: CB Jaycee Horn
You need to play defense in flag football, too!
Panthers star Jaycee Horn is a sticky cornerback in coverage who can lock up opponents at will. Plus, his father Joe was an NFL wide receiver for the Saints, so it's feasible that the genes trickled down and he could be a two-way player as well.
Cleveland Browns: CB Denzel Ward
Given that, frankly, the Browns' skill positions group is subpar, Denzel Ward was Cleveland's best option for the team here. That's no knock on Ward, however.
The 5'11" cornerback is a ball hawk who would be a major help on defense.
Chicago Bears: RB D'Andre Swift
The one knock on D'Andre Swift's game is that he ab-libs just a tad too much and doesn't stick to the script.
In other words, he's the perfect flag football player. Here's the rock—go make something out of nothing.
Cincinnati Bengals: WR Ja'Marr Chase
Do we really need to explain this one?
Dallas Cowboys: LB Micah Parsons
Our first pass rusher makes the list. In flag, the quarterback has seven seconds to throw—and they may have to do so with a designated rusher barreling down in their face.
Who better to play that role than one of the NFL's best defenders in Micah Parsons?
Denver Broncos: CB Pat Surtain II
The NFL's reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II is a lock—no pun intended—to be in the running for the Olympic team.
The 24-year-old finished last season with 45 tackles, 11 passes defended, and four interceptions—including a 100-yard pick-six against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Detroit Lions: RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Jahmyr Gibbs is a two-time Pro Bowler through his first two NFL seasons, tallying 31 total touchdowns as a true spark plug for the Lions' offense.
Plus, his nickname is Sonic. That's deserving of a medal in its own right.
Green Bay Packers: S Xavier McKinney
Packers defensive back Xavier McKinney led the NFL in interceptions last season, and would be the perfect center field safety behind an elite bunch of cornerbacks.
Houston Texans: CB Derek Stingley Jr.
Speaking of elite cornerbacks, Derek Stingley Jr. has tallied 13 career interceptions—including two in the postseason. An easy choice out of Houston.
Indianapolis Colts: QB Anthony Richardson
Sure, Anthony Richardson may not even win his own team's starting quarterback position—but that doesn't mean he can't be one in flag football.
The 6'4" bowling ball of a signal caller is truly a special athlete and worthy of an Olympic team nod.
Jacksonville Jaguars: WR/CB Travis Hunter
Isn't it obvious? Two in one!
Kansas City Chiefs: QB Patrick Mahomes
I originally considered Travis Kelce here, but a new report from ESPN's Jeff Darlington suggests that Patrick Mahomes may like to add a gold medal to his resume.
As one of the best players the sport has ever seen, the three-time Super Bowl is worthy of consideration.
Las Vegas Raiders: TE Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers put together the best rookie season for a tight end in history in 2024, hauling in 112 catches for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns.
While he may look like an old soul, the 22-year-old is primed for an impressive career in the NFL, and possibly as an Olympian.
Los Angeles Chargers: WR Ladd McConkey
In a world of Quentin Johnstons and Jalen Reagors, Ladd McConkey came to the rescue for Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers last season.
His short area speed and elusiveness are perfect for the flag football field.
Los Angeles Rams: LB Jared Verse
Another pass rusher makes the list, given that a) Puka Nacua didn't move the flag football needle for me, and b) Jared Verse earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2024 after a 61-tackle, 4.5-sack season.
Miami Dolphins: WR Tyreek Hill
With size, quickness, and getaway speed, you can line Hill up just about anywhere on the field and watch him thrive.
Minnesota Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson
Justin Jefferson was in the room with the NFL's 32 owners on Tuesday as they voted on the flag football resolution, and spoke to reporters afterwards about the exciting news.
"To be honest, I'm at a loss for words," the Vikings wide recenver expressed. "To think about the chance of playing in the Olympics and getting a gold medal, it's a dream."
New England Patriots: CB Christian Gonzalez
Christian Gonzalez earned second-team All-Pro honors after an impressive 2024 season where he deflected 11 passes and hauled in two interceptions.
He was also a four-star wide receiver prospect coming out of high school. Like many on the list, he has two-way versatility.
New Orleans Saints: DE Chase Young
Chase Young played quarterback and tight end in high school before eventually switching to defense permanently, so he's among the many athletes with perfect skillsets for some Olympic flag football.
New York Giants: RB Cam Skattebo
One of just two rookies to make the list, Skattebo can run, catch, and throw—as we saw in the Peach Bowl—making him a triple threat on offense.
Tommy DeVito is also an option here. Chances are he’ll be playing for Italy.
New York Jets: RB Breece Hall
As you can see in the above photo, Jets running back Breece Hall is a true do-it-all player.
The halfback pass to win the gold medal will go down in history.
Philadelphia Eagles: WR DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith is among the quickest and craftiest players in the NFL. Get him the football in space and watch defenders struggle to rip his flag.
Pittsburgh Steelers: LB T.J. Watt
A picture is worth a thousand words.
Not only can Steelers LB T.J. Watt rush the passer with the best of them, but he also has the potential to be a goal-line target just like his brother JJ was for the Texans.
San Francisco 49ers: RB Christian McCaffrey
Another "duh" answer. McCaffrey is among the craftiest players in the NFL and his skillset would translate almost perfectly to the flag football field.
Seattle Seahawks: CB Riq Woolen
Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen burst into the scene in 2022, leading the NFL in interceptions as a rookie. Add him to an already dominant Olympic defensive backfield, and you'll be hard-pressed to find many completions against them.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB Bucky Irving
While Tampa Bay's 1-2 receiving punch of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin simply isn't made for the flag football world, running back Bucky Irving is.
The 22-year-old ran for 1,100+ yards as a rookie and also hauled in 47 catches for 392 yards. Just get Irving the ball and watch him go nuts.
Tennessee Titans: RB Tony Pollard
A consolation pick. Just look at the rest of the Titans roster.
Washington Commanders: QB Jayden Daniels
The NFL's reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year dazzled both through the air and on the ground in 2024. His cannon of an arm and his lighting speed make him among the clear cut favorites for the 2028 Olympic team at quarterback.