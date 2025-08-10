Rome Odunze Could Not Believe This Question About Him And DJ Moore Having A Baby
The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Poles have put together a strong pass-catching corps surrounding quarterback Caleb Williams, featuring DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and Cole Kmet—as well as rookies Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III.
Burden, a second-round pick out of Missouri, caught two passes for 29 yards in his NFL debut on Sunday afternoon—a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins. During the contest, his teammate in Odunze was asked—in let’s say a rather unique way—about Burden’s skill set.
"Work with me on this one," said the Bears' sideline reporter. "Somebody on your staff told me if you and DJ had a baby, it would be Luther Burden."
Odunze's reaction to the comparison said it all. Check it out below:
"Because of the skillsets that you both bring," she clarified. "Because of your contested ability, and your run-after-the-catch, and because of your speed—and then because of DJ's, obviously, ability to be incredibly versatile."
All Odunze could do was laugh.
Chicago and their new family of pass catchers open up the regular season on Monday, Sept. 8 against the Minnesota Vikings.