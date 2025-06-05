Russell Wilson Explains Why Jaxson Dart's Presence in QB Room Doesn't Distract Him
Quarterback Russell Wilson's move to the New York Giants was somewhat overshadowed by the arrival of charismatic rookie Jaxson Dart, whom the Giants selected with the 25th pick of the 2025 Draft. Although Wilson's deal with New York is for just one year, and Dart will, with any luck, be the team's long-term starter in a few seasons, the vet doesn't seem too concerned by the idea that an exciting newcomer could steal his thunder. Not because he is underestimating Dart, but rather, because he is focusing on himself.
Asked Thursday whether "having a first-round pick in the room" changes anything for him, Wilson made clear it "doesn't change anything at all."
"I think the biggest thing for me is just being my best every day," he said.
Later pushed to say whether he felt added pressure knowing the team had drafted another signal caller in the first round, Wilson was just as self-assured in his response.
“I just think about having success today,” the QB said. “It’s always been my approach. Every day is like I’m trying to be the best in the world. I think that for me, mentally, you have confidence in yourself. You have confidence in what you do, your process. I constantly stay the course and understand that if I’m the best me, I know how great that is.
"And so, for me, I always just stay within. I don’t really think about outside. And I know you guys have a great day job to do and everything else. But for me ... I just stay focused on the process of it all."
Of course, the 36-year-old was nonetheless incredibly complimentary of Dart earlier in the conversation, noting that the young QB is a "great worker, a great teammate."
"He's going to be an extremely, extremely good talent and everything else throughout his career," Wilson added.
Considering his reputation as one of the most earnest players in the league, it's not shocking to hear how Russ is welcoming Dart with open arms, despite the innate competition between them. And, it's good to see him focusing on his own game and success ahead of what will definitely be an interesting Giants season.