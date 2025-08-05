Russell Wilson Gifted Rookie QB an Autographed Seahawks Jersey With Inspiring Message
Jalen Milroe is set to embark on his NFL journey after being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round back in April.
Milroe expects to be the backup to Sam Darnold in his first year with the Seahawks, but he has a bright future and a unique skill set that could enable him to be a star down the line. On Tuesday, Milroe received a bit of inspiration from a quarterback with a somewhat similar path to the NFL to the one he's currently on.
Milroe was gifted a No. 3 Seahawks Russell Wilson jersey, inscribed with a message from the veteran quarterback himself, which read, "Jalen! You are going to be a star in NFL! You will love Seattle. Go be great!"
The jersey was signed by Wilson and gifted to Milroe on Tuesday, when Fanatics debuted The Locker Room, in which various NFL rookies were surprised with gifts and personal video messages from some of the league's biggest stars, both present and past.
Wilson, like Milroe, was a third round pick by the Seahawks in the NFL draft. Wilson was selected with the No. 75 pick in 2012, while Milroe went off the board at No. 92 this year.
Now entering his 14th NFL season and his first with the New York Giants, the 36-year-old Wilson took the time to offer some encouragement and inspiration to a quarterback who finds himself in a situation plenty similar to the one Wilson inherited at the onset of his NFL career.