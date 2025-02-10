Russell Wilson Is Optimistic He Will Return to Steelers in 2025 as Discussions Start
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation is a storyline that's going to hover over this year's offseason for the fourth year in a row. This time, it's the question of whether the Steelers will keep Russell Wilson or Justin Fields as they both become free agents, or if the team will draft or sign a new quarterback to lead the squad.
Wilson joined the Steelers last offseason and apparently really enjoyed his time there as he's made it abundantly clear that he wants to remain in Pittsburgh. However, there's been plenty of reports that have stated the Steelers would likely keep Fields over Wilson, if either one.
But, that may not be the case within the Steelers organization. ESPN's Adam Schefter spoke to Wilson last Friday and detailed how positive the veteran quarterback sounded while speaking on the Pat McAfee Show.
"I was with Russell on Friday, and I'm just telling you, the tone that I got from him was entirely different than reports that are out there," Schefter said. "We'll see what winds up happening, whether or not he's back there. But I think he feels like there's definitely a chance he's gonna be back there. He's having conversations with the organization about the future and where it's gonna go. Now again, there's still a lot that's gonna play out here, but I think he definitely thinks that he may be back in Pittsburgh."
So, it sounds like conversations between Wilson and the Steelers have started, and Wilson's gotten a promising vibe from those discussions. Maybe the Steelers will surprise us again this offseason and keep Wilson as the starting quarterback despite all the speculation that they want to move on from him.