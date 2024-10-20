Russell Wilson’s Pregame Outfit for First Steelers' Start Was All Business
The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the New York Jets for Sunday Night Football in a game that could mark changing tides for the Steelers’ NFL season.
In six games to start the year, Steelers quarterback Justin Fields led the team to a 4-2 record, throwing for 1,106 yards with ten total touchdowns against one interception. Despite his on-field success, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin appeared to suggest during practice last week that Pittsburgh could make a change under center with veteran Russell Wilson fully recovered from his calf injury.
The Steelers are expected to start Wilson against the Jets, according to NFL’s Ian Rapoport, with Tomlin adding that he went "lone ranger" with his quarterback decision.
Ahead of his potential first start in black and gold, Wilson arrived at Acrisure Stadium dressed to impress.
Walking coolly into the Steelers’ locker room, Wilson sported a formal black suit and tie with dress shoes and wore sunglasses while toting an expensive-looking bag.
Fans had lots of opinions on Wilson’s fit.