Russell Wilson Preparing to 'Rock and Roll' in Potential Steelers Debut vs. Raiders
Russell Wilson has been a full participant in practice twice this week, making him an option for the starting quarterback role for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Head coach Mike Tomlin said the team plans to push forward with Justin Fields until Wilson is ready to return. Field has led the team to a 3–2 start as Wilson has been out with a calf injury, Even then, Tomlin didn't clarify when the team expects to start Wilson as they've been pretty impressed with Fields.
Regardless of the situation, Wilson told reporters on Thursday that he's "preparing [his] mind to get ready to go" for whatever comes, especially if that includes him starting soon.
"I've played a lot of football games, have been in a lot of moments," Wilson said. "I don't fear them. Getting ready to go and rock and roll."
"I feel confident that I'll be ready to play ... and play at a high level," Wilson continued. "I think we're being really smart, too, and trying to understand exactly how I feel."
Wilson's status for Sunday has yet to be determined. He hasn't made his Steelers debut this regular season.
The Steelers will be up against the Raiders who just made a quarterback change by benching Gardner Minshew for Aidan O'Connell on Sunday.