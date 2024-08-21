Russell Wilson Defends Preseason Struggles Days After Steelers’ Ugly Loss to Bills
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson was criticized heavily after his debut performance on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills in the preseason.
During his brief appearance, Wilson completed 8 of 10 attempts for just 47 yards, and he was sacked three times in the five drives he played in. Media members and fans alike questioned if Wilson should be starting over backup Justin Fields.
So, what does Wilson think about the offensive struggles from the Steelers' preseason games so far? He isn't too worried yet, it seems, as it's still early and the 2024 regular season hasn't started yet. And, if these struggles do happen early during a game, Wilson wants to make sure the team just focuses on winning the game in the end.
"Somebody asked me if we are concerned. Absolutely not, and the reason being is the level of practices that we have had," Wilson said, via Pat McAfee Show's Mark Kaboly. "There is going to be a time during the season where it is going to be the first quarter and we didn't score. Are we going to panic and worry? Absolutely not. We are going to win the game in the fourth quarter and that's the way it's going to be."
The Steelers offense looks completely different this year with Wilson and Fields leading the quarterback room. Additionally, former Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith was named the new offensive coordinator. So, it may take some time for the Steelers to get well-adjusted to each other, but Wilson doesn't seem to be concerned about this.
More on Steelers QB Competition
For the Steelers, It’s a Big Week for Russell Wilson and Justin Fields
Bill Cowher Names His Choice for Steelers QB Between Russell Wilson, Justin Fields
Dan Orlovsky Explains Why It’s 'Obvious' Russell Wilson Shouldn’t Start for Steelers