Dan Orlovsky Explains Why It’s 'Obvious' Russell Wilson Shouldn’t Start for Steelers
Russell Wilson made his Pittsburgh Steelers debut on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills, and fans and NFL media alike were not impressed by the quarterback's outing.
Wilson finished the game by completing 8 of 10 attempts for just 47 yards, and he was sacked three times in the five drives he played in. The Steelers lost, 9–3.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky was one of Wilson's many critics on Monday, arguing that backup Justin Fields should be named the team's starter this season instead of Wilson.
"Justin Fields should start for the Pittsburgh Steelers," Orlovsky said on Get Up. "Two preseason games in and two weeks until the season, I think it's obvious that Justin brings more good than bad in comparison to Russ. ... The Russ that we saw isn't operating this offense, and they're certainly not contenders with the Russ that we saw from this past weekend."
Fields came into Saturday's game late in the second quarter and finished out the game. He completed 11-of-17 attempts for 92 yards, and he was sacked just once. He also added 42 rushing yards on eight carries. But, Fields did struggle majorly in the Steelers' first preseason game vs. the Houston Texans in the previous weekend.
It might be a tough decision for Steelers coach Mike Tomlin as he prepares to name the starter for the 2024 season. It's been a big storyline all offseason as the Steelers restarted with a brand new quarterback room after losing Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.