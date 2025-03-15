Russell Wilson Is 'Ready to Sign' As His QB Suitors Wait on Aaron Rodgers, Per NFL Insider
As the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, and now Minnesota Vikings wait to hear from Aaron Rodgers—somehow everyone's favorite free-agent quarterback at the moment—one signal-caller is standing by, pen in hand, waiting for a call.
Well, that's probably a dramatic way to describe the state of things. But according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, former Steelers quarterback and possible Giants prospect Russell Wilson is "ready to sign" with either of those two teams, but must wait for Rodgers to make up his mind.
"[Wilson] is in a position where he can and is ready to sign somewhere, but he appears to be the back-up No. 2 option in both Pittsburgh and New York," Fowler reported Friday. "So he's got to wait on that Rodgers domino to fall, most likely."
Listen to these comments starting at 2:25:
Wilson signed a one-year deal with the Steelers last offseason, but has been vocal and open to the idea of a return in the months since. The Pittsburgh front office, however, hasn't said much about his candidacy and instead reportedly sent an offer out to Rodgers, who is also courting interest from the Giants and now the Vikings. While he waits, Wilson made a visit to both New York and Cleveland, though Fowler described the latter as more of a getting-to-know-you kind of thing, and less of a "hard business" transaction.
It appears Wilson's future hangs in the balance of Rodgers's decision, who is also said to be considering retirement instead of signing with another club, per The Athletic. It's definitely not an ideal spot for Russ, but he's certainly been in the business long enough to know that, sometimes, that's just how these deals go down.