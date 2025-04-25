Ryan Clark Sums Up Feelings of Steelers Fans After Team Passes on Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders was not taken in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft after months of speculation that he would be one of the top picks.
As the big night got closer it started to look like he might slide far enough for the Pittsburgh Steelers to take him with the No. 21 pick, but they too passed, leaving the Steelers without an obvious starting quarterback as training camp approaches.
ESPN's Ryan Clark, filming content for The Pivot , was really hoping his former team would take the Colorado quarterback. When the pick was announced he was not pleased and the first thing out of his mouth was, "What the hell!"
Clark conceded that Derrick Harmon, who Pittsburgh did draft in that spot, was a good player, but then went on a short, but very animated rant where he expressed much dismay about the thought of Aaron Rodgers or Mason Rudolph quarterbacking the Steelers this season.
"Mason Rudolph? Mason Rudolph!?," Clark shouted. "He went to Tennessee and got worse. You know what we're gonna do? Oh, let's wait for Aaron. Wait for Aaron to make a decision. We let Aaron Rodgers hold us hostage like we're a four. We the Pittsburgh Steelers! We're supposed to be acting like a 10. We acting like a four."
Rodgers had a meeting with the Steelers four weeks ago and has not given them—or anyone else—an indication about what he wants to do since. All he's really revealed is that he's got stuff going on in his personal life and he was proud that only one person with a camera caught him in his rental car the day of the meeting.
Apparently, Clark doesn't think this is the best path forward for Pittsburgh!