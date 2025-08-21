Saints Announce Starting QB for Final Preseason Game As Battle for QB1 Continues
Saints head coach Kellen Moore has started both Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough in the team's two preseason games, so it was a toss-up for who could start the final preseason game this Saturday vs. the Broncos. On Thursday, New Orleans named Rattler as the starter for this weekend.
Moore still hasn't named the 2025 starting quarterback for the team, but Rattler earning the final preseason start may hint that the team is leaning towards him. He is listed as QB1 on the depth chart right now, too. The final preseason contest will give the Saints the insight they need when making the quarterback decision.
Jake Haener is the third name in the quarterback competition, although it's seeming likely he'll be listed as the third-string QB. Shough will serve as the backup on Saturday with Haener in that third position.
The question still stands regarding who will start in the Saints' Week 1 contest vs. the Cardinals. Hopefully Moore will give fans that answer next week after the preseason ends.