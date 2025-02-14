SI

Saints Re-Sign Clyde Edwards-Helaire to Bolster Running Back Depth

The veteran will have a chance to make the team in 2025.

New Orleans Saints running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be back with the franchise in 2025.
The New Orleans Saints are re-signing veteran running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to a one-year deal for the 2025 season, the team announced on Thursday.

Edwards-Helaire did not play much in 2024, but joined the team's practice squad in December with star running back Alvin Kamara banged up. Edwards-Helaire ultimately played in the final two games of the season, carrying the ball 13 times for 46 yards and adding three catches for 24 yards out of the backfield.

Edwards-Helaire was selected with the No. 32 pick of the 2020 NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs and rushed for 803 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie. He was slowly phased out of the Kansas City backfield over the following three seasons before hitting free agency and signing his late-season deal last December with the Saints.

Edwards-Helaire will have an opportunity to make the roster next fall under new head coach Kellen Moore.

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

