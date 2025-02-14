Saints Re-Sign Clyde Edwards-Helaire to Bolster Running Back Depth
The New Orleans Saints are re-signing veteran running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to a one-year deal for the 2025 season, the team announced on Thursday.
Edwards-Helaire did not play much in 2024, but joined the team's practice squad in December with star running back Alvin Kamara banged up. Edwards-Helaire ultimately played in the final two games of the season, carrying the ball 13 times for 46 yards and adding three catches for 24 yards out of the backfield.
Edwards-Helaire was selected with the No. 32 pick of the 2020 NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs and rushed for 803 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie. He was slowly phased out of the Kansas City backfield over the following three seasons before hitting free agency and signing his late-season deal last December with the Saints.
Edwards-Helaire will have an opportunity to make the roster next fall under new head coach Kellen Moore.