Saints Not Expected to Have Clarity on Derek Carr Situation Ahead of NFL Draft
When the New Orleans Saints are on the clock during the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday night, they may be doing so with a huge question mark at the quarterback position.
That's because, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the team is "not expected to have clarity" on current signal-caller Derek Carr's situation. Carr is reportedly dealing with a shoulder injury that could put his 2025 season in jeopardy, and is in the process of weighing his options—including the possibility of surgery.
In a press conference on Wednesday, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis told reporters that Carr's injury will not impact how they attack the draft on Thursday night and beyond—though that's inherently hard to believe.
The 34-year-old signed a four-year, $150 million contract with New Orleans ahead of the 2023 season and, though he's thrown 40 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions since, he's also failed to stay healthy. Given both his $69 million cap hit in 2026 and the team having a new head coach in Kellen Moore at the helm, you wonder how much longer they plan to stick with Carr.
The Saints currently hold the No. 9 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Recent rumors suggest they won't target Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, and Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer has them passing on a quarterback entirely in his first-round mock draft. Elsewhere, Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart has been floated as an option for New Orleans.
Welcome to silly season. We'll wait and see how it ultimately plays out on Thursday night.