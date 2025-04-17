SI

Adam Schefter Pours Cold Water on Saints Drafting Shedeur Sanders

It sounds like New Orleans may look elsewhere for its future at quarterback.

Sanders has quite the range of potential destinations in next week's NFL draft. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Shedeur Sanders's stock ahead of next week's NFL draft has gone up and down quite a bit since his last snap with the Colorado Buffaloes. He was at one point considered the top quarterback in this year's class, and now some are saying he could fall out of the first round entirely.

When it was reported last week that New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr's 2025 season could be in jeopardy due to a shoulder injury, some theorized that Sanders could end up being their selection at the No. 9 pick. ESPN's Adam Schefter quickly shot down that idea today on NFL Live.

"There have been people this week—not many, but a couple—who have pointed out, 'Don't be surprised if the Giants take Shedeur Sanders [at pick No. 3],'" he explained. "Do I think it's happening? It doesn't sound like it, but I don't think it can be dismissed. And I know J-Mac brought up the possibility of the Saints, and it would make a lot of sense... but the fact of the matter is, when you talk to people around the league, I don't think they believe the Saints are taking Shedeur Sanders."

It's worth noting that despite the polarizing nature of his standing in this class, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has him as the No. 1 quarterback on his big board.

Wherever he ultimately ends up, Sanders is still expected to be among the first quarterbacks taken in next week's draft.

